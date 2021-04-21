Win a year’s free subscription to Mindset – the real-life gym that goes way beyond your pecs

So maybe you spent the last year trying but failing to keep in shape? Maybe you were one of the lucky – and impressive, let’s be honest – few that managed to get fit or keep fit through those turbulent times? Either way, we’re betting not many people were able to keep a close eye on all the different aspects that keep us in good mental and physical shape.

That’s where Mindset comes in. It’s an actual IRL gym on Lower Marsh but the emphasis here isn’t just to get you stacked, though they can totally help you with that, too. These guys aim to promote a holistic approach to fitness that they break into five categories: physical, mental, emotional, social and nutritional.

That means you can enjoy a huge range of classes and fitness equipment across the 3,500 square foot space close to Waterloo Station, but you can also expect expert advice on nutrition, wellbeing and generally looking after your mind, body and soul. But don’t worry, it’s not wanky. In fact, it’s the kind of approach to life we should all be thinking about right now.

Interested? We hope so. But the good thing is they want to offer one lucky Time Out user free and unlimited access for a whole year. All you need to do? Add your details below. Good luck!

ENTER HERE