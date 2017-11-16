Winter Wonderland guide

Ready to embrace Christmas in all its jolly, brightly-coloured glory? For a mega dose of festive London spirit, you can’t get much better than a stroll through Winter Wonderland 2017 in Hyde Park. It's an epic celebration of all that is Christmas. You'll find winter markets, festive fairground rides, ice skating, warming winter food, grottos and of course plenty of glühwein.

New attractions for 2017 include the Magical Ice Kingdom Deep Sea Adventure, which is home to ace ice and snow sculptures, an alpine-style village with karaoke huts for festive sing-a-longs and Cinderella on Ice. Family favourites making a return include Zippos Christmas Circus, The Sooty Christmas Show and the giant observation wheel offering great views over Winter Wonderland.

When is Winter Wonderland 2017?

This year Winter Wonderland opens for the 2017 Christmas period at 5pm on Friday November 17. The festive village is then every day from 10am to 10pm until January 1 2018, except for Christmas Day (December 25).

Where is Winter Wonderland?

Winter Wonderland is held in Hyde Park. The nearest tube stations are Marble Arch, Green Park, Hyde Park Corner, Victoria and Knightsbridge. Find out how to get to Hyde Park, London.

Is there an entry fee?

Nope! Entry to Winter Wonderland is free, though some attractions inside are ticketed and can be booked in advance.

