Winter Wonderland guide

Feeling mega festive? Embrace Christmas cheer and loose yourself in winter markets, warming bars and jolly grottos at London’s epic Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park

By Time Out London Things To Do Posted: Thursday November 16 2017

Ready to embrace Christmas in all its jolly, brightly-coloured glory? For a mega dose of festive London spirit, you can’t get much better than a stroll through Winter Wonderland 2017 in Hyde Park. It's an epic celebration of all that is Christmas. You'll find winter markets, festive fairground rides, ice skating, warming winter food, grottos and of course plenty of glühwein.

New attractions for 2017 include the Magical Ice Kingdom Deep Sea Adventure, which is home to ace ice and snow sculptures, an alpine-style village with karaoke huts for festive sing-a-longs and Cinderella on Ice. Family favourites making a return include Zippos Christmas Circus, The Sooty Christmas Show and the giant observation wheel offering great views over Winter Wonderland.

When is Winter Wonderland 2017?

This year Winter Wonderland opens for the 2017 Christmas period at 5pm on Friday November 17. The festive village is then every day from 10am to 10pm until January 1 2018, except for Christmas Day (December 25). 

Where is Winter Wonderland?

Winter Wonderland is held in Hyde Park. The nearest tube stations are Marble Arch, Green Park, Hyde Park Corner, Victoria and Knightsbridge. Find out how to get to Hyde Park, London.

Is there an entry fee?

Nope! Entry to Winter Wonderland is free, though some attractions inside are ticketed and can be booked in advance.

More Winter Wonderland info

Paula - ToT Tastemaker

You know that Christmas is around the corner when Winter Wonderland opens.  It is wonderfully tacky and cheesy and just the right type of event to put you in the Christmas spirit.  It does get extremely busy in the evenings and at the weekends but, if big crowds don’t put you off, it’s well worth a visit.  The food and drink is free flowing and fairly reasonable for this type of event.

kelvin d

Really It's an amazing place to enjoy with family..

SMcFly

Tired of people complaining about these kind of Christmas events. It's like they've only just woken up and realised that FC is not real. It's London not the actual ruddy north pole. I can't wait to go on Boxing Day! 

Ross C

This place is awful, I'd rather eat my own head out with a spoon than go again....

Jenny Jen

Finally found a hotel for me and my family, can't wait to go to Winter Wonderland and see the fireworks on NYE!!! If you are still looking this site is great- https://HotelMap.com/pro/M5Z3T

