Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Small Chops
Photograph: Women and the World International Film Festival

Women and the World International Film Festival

  • Things to do, Film events
  • Embassy Of Czech Republic, Notting Hill
Advertising

Time Out says

A brand news festival for 2024, the Women and the World film festival packs a whole host of female-led filmmaking and storytelling into its three days. A key theme for the fest is ‘women demonstrating resilience during times of conflict’. Festival opener, Lee, starring Kate Winslet as legendary war reporter Lee Miller, kicks things off on those lines and boasts a Q&A featuring Miller’s son Antony Penrose, as well as the film’s producer and screenwriter Marion Hume. The venues are intriguing too, with the Czech Embassy on the list, alongside east London’s Rich Mix and a festival hub in Princes Gate, SW7 1PT.

Details

Event website:
www.iffww.com/
Address
Embassy Of Czech Republic
26 Kensington Palace Garden
London
W8 4QY
Transport:
Tube: Notting Hill Gate
Price:
Varies

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
London for less
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.