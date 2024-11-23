Women and the World International Film Festival

A brand news festival for 2024, the Women and the World film festival packs a whole host of female-led filmmaking and storytelling into its three days. A key theme for the fest is ‘women demonstrating resilience during times of conflict’. Festival opener, Lee, starring Kate Winslet as legendary war reporter Lee Miller, kicks things off on those lines and boasts a Q&A featuring Miller’s son Antony Penrose, as well as the film’s producer and screenwriter Marion Hume. The venues are intriguing too, with the Czech Embassy on the list, alongside east London’s Rich Mix and a festival hub in Princes Gate, SW7 1PT.