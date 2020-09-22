We’ve already seen everything from movies to haunted houses transition to car-based formats, and now we can add museums and galleries to that list, too.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, this drive-through at the Hollywood Palladium will set up South American-inspired settings that’ll house eight different art installations. Driven: A Latinx Artist Celebration comes from Museum of Latin American Art curator Gabriela Urtiaga, as well as L.A. arts organization the Art of Elysium and Hyundai. And as you drive between installations, you’ll be able to tune your radio to a playlist curated by KCRW’s Raul Campos.

You’ll find free reservations available from October 1 to 4, with hourlong time slots from noon to 7pm (though the ticketing page suggests it shouldn’t take more than 30 minutes to make your way through the show).