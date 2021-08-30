Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Bar Lis

Bars, Lounges Hollywood
A new rooftop that looks like it’s sailed here from the French Riviera has landed atop the Thompson Hollywood.

The hotel-topping courtyard (with a retractable roof) at Bar Lis goes all-in on Cote D’Azur splendor with a central stone-finish water fountain and dozens of cypress trees, while inside its resort-like aesthetic transitions toward plush banquettes with mid-century photography that’ll make you wish you owned a yacht.

It’s not just about pretty appearances, though: The menu comes from Lincoln Carson, formerly of Bon Temps, and features bananas foster and sundae-inspired glaceés that promise to rival that remarkable gone-too-soon brasserie. The food side favors canapés like oysters, caviar and hamachi crudo (look our for a larger menu this fall at Carson’s full restaurant component, Mes Amis). As for drinks, expect lots of wine and breezy cocktails (gin and St-Germaine factor heavily into the menu).

Though you’ll probably want to hop on a catamaran after spending an evening here, the dress code isn’t quite as casual (basically, avoid any sort of beachwear). Look out for jazz nights, too, on Tuesdays at 8pm.

Address: 1541 Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles
90028
Contact:
www.barlisla.com Call Venue 323-410-6210
Opening hours: Tue–Sun 5:30pm–midnight
