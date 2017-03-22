11 faux friend types you're bound to find in L.A.

People move to L.A. for many different reasons: The weather, the entertainment industry, school. But you will never hear someone say they moved to L.A. for the abundance of genuine people and opportunities to make long-lasting relationships. Unfortunately, the glitz, glamour and competitiveness of Tinseltown make it hard to find the one you call BFF.

Los Angeles, we love you to pieces, but you’re attracting the type of people that would make Holden Caulfield pack up and leave. Here’s a list of the 11 faux friend types you’ll find in L.A.

1. The networker: This person conveniently texts just days after you got your cool new job and all of a sudden wants to “catch up.”

2. The co-dependent: You only hear from this friend after he or she splits up with a significant other and needs someone to fill the void.

3. The socialite: Whether fake friend or not, you raise this person’s following by one and that’s a good enough reason to call you a “friend."

4. The flake: If you had a nickel for every time this faux friend has said, "Let's get lunch!," you would have enough to pay for an entire month's rent in Venice.

5. The party animal: The only reason this person has you in his or her contacts is because you know a promoter at Blind Dragon and can cut the entire line.

6. The economist: This manipulative miser knows you'll always offer to pay for a few rounds of drinks, so always insists on joining.

7. The performer: Forget brunch, hiking or cocktail bars, the only activity this friend wants you to do is sit and watch his or her improv showcase at UCB.

8. The sales associate: After the "Hey, how's it been?!" all this person ever talks about is the huge sale going on at the store. In other words, "Come let me make some commission off of you!"

9. The personal trainer: Would you still call if you weren't getting paid $80 an hour?

10. The bestie's significant other: You can't stand this person but your best friend says it's the real thing, so you grin and bear the group dinners, movies and even the trip to Coachella.

11. The couch surfer: Word got out that your comfy sofa is actually a futon, so this friend keeps hitting you up to spend the weekend.

