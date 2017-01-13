12 of the best art exhibits happening in L.A. now through March

Los Angeles has plenty of places to experience great art, from local art galleries to some of the county's most essential museums, so it can be hard to narrow down what's worth seeing and what's not. While there are plenty of other art events that are likely to pop up, these 12 should definitely be on your radar.

"Bouchardon: Royal Artist of the Enlightenment" The Getty pays tribute to renowned 18th-century sculptor and draftsman Edmé Bouchardon with a show featuring his sculptures, drawings, medals and prints. The Getty, 1200 Getty Center Dr (310-440-7300, getty.edu). Through Apr 2.

“But to Be a Poor Race” This exhibition features the work of Theaster Gates, an American social-practice installation artist who deals with issues of urban planning, race, religion and more. Regen Projects, 6750 Santa Monica Blvd (310-276-5424, regenprojects.com). Jan 14–Feb 25.

“National Parks of Alaska and Hawaii” G2 Gallery focuses on nature and wildlife photography, and this exhibit highlights photographs taken in national parks in Alaska and Hawaii. A concurrent show at the gallery includes photography of the Gottlieb Native Garden. G2 Gallery, 1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice (310-452-2842, theg2gallery.com). Jan 14–Mar 18.

“Hannah Whitaker” This is Whitaker’s second solo show at M+B. The freelance photographer is known for creating graphic, collage-like images. M+B, 612 N Almont Dr (310-550-0050, mbart.com). Jan 28–Mar 4.

Jimmie Durham: “At the Center of the World” Visual artist, poet, essayist and civil rights activist Durham has his first career-spanning retrospective in North America, featuring more than 200 pieces of work from 1970 to today, an interview with the artist as well as some of his own writings. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd (310-443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu). Jan 29–May 7.

“Charles Garabedian and his Contemporaries” This show displays paintings and drawings by the late Garabedian, an artist whose work used Greek and Chinese symbolism, alongside pieces by John Altoon, Vija Celmins, Richard Diebenkorn, John McLaughlin and more. L.A. Louver, 45 N Venice Blvd, Venice (310-822-4955, lalouver.com). Feb 9–Apr 1.

“Moholy-Nagy: Future Present” For the first time in the U.S. in nearly 50 years, a comprehensive retrospective of László Moholy-Nagy takes place at LACMA, offering an extensive look at the work of this painter, photographer, sculptor and filmmaker. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd (323-857-6010, lacma.org). Feb 12–June 18.

“In Focus: Jane and Louise Wilson’s Sealander” Sisters Jane and Louise Wilson have been working together since 1989 on photographs, videos and installations that explore architectural spaces in the context of historical events. This exhibit presents images of abandoned bunkers from WWII. The Getty, 1200 Getty Center Dr (310-440-7300, getty.edu). Feb 14–July 2.

“The Inner Eye: Vision and Transcendence in African Arts” LACMA shows more than 100 sculptures and textiles that explore the arts and how they help people move from one stage of life to another. The exhibit encourages visitors to look at how each piece was made. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd (323-857-6010, lacma.org). Feb 26–July 9.

“Serial Flirtations: Rotari’s Muses” The exhibition looks at 18th-century painter Pietro Rotari, who began his career painting religious and mythological subjects and later produced hundreds of paintings of young girls, all of them demonstrating varying degrees of emotion. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena (626-449-6840, nortonsimon.org). Mar 3–July 31.

“Interstitial” What happens when ordinary items are used to create art? This exhibit investigates by featuring freestanding sculptures by Los Angeles artists made of items from everyday life, such as books and filing cabinets. Pasadena Museum of California Art, 490 E Union St, Pasadena (626-568-3665, pmcaonline.org). Mar 5–Aug 6.

“Kerry James Marshall: Mastry” Figurative painter Marshall’s work addresses the lack of African-American painters and subjects in mainstream art. This retrospective includes nearly 80 paintings of black subjects performing daily activities. MOCA Grand Ave, 250 S Grand Ave (213-626-6222, moca.org). Mar 12–July 2.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.