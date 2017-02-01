15 things to do with kids in February 2017

With the holidays behind us, it's time to make plans for things to do in winter in Los Angeles. Spend a free day at one of L.A.'s best museums this February or sample sweets at a dessert convention. When a simple trip to the playground won't do, keep your tot occupied with these 15 things to do with kids in February.
Feb 4
Disney Reads Day; Disney Store at Glendale Galleria
Celebrate the magic of literary storytelling during this nationwide storytelling event, with an appearance by Disney Channel stars and Elena of Avalor.
Feb 4
Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival; Chinatown Central Plaza
Participate in one of L.A.'s oldest traditions as the 118th parade steps off in Chinatown.
Through Feb 5
Lunar New Year at Universal Studios Hollywood; Universal Studios Hollywood
Cross spending the Lunar New Year with a bilingual Transformers villain off your bucket list.
Feb 5, 12, 19, 26
Andell Family Sundays: Artist Bromance; LACMA
Learn how Diego Rivera and Pablo Picasso crossed paths and make your own artwork inspired by the two famous painters.
Through Feb 6
Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure; Disney California Adventure
Mark the Year of the Rooster with photo ops with Mulan, Mushu, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
Feb 7
Free Family Nights; Kidspace Children's Museum
Take advantage of free admission to Kidspace the first Tuesday night of each month, with special Black History Month programming in February.
Feb 10-19
Lady and the Tramp screening; El Capitan
Watch the Disney classic just in time for Valentine's Day during these special screenings.
Feb 11, 12
Camellia & Tea Festival; Descanso Gardens
Stop and smell the colorful blossoms with a weekend of garden walks, kids crafts and dance performances.
Feb 18, 19
PBS SoCal KIDS Weekend; L.A. Zoo
Meet Curious George and Daniel Tiger as the L.A. Zoo hosts a PBS-partnered weekend of live book readings, themed crafts and a kids’ dance party.
Feb 18, 19
L.A. Cookie Con & Sweets Show; Los Angeles Convention Center
Satisfy your sweet tooth at this cookie-and-candy-laden convention for a serious sugar rush.
Feb 18-20
Ooey Gooey Weekend; Kidspace Children's Museum
Get your hands dirty with finger paint trails, a make-your-own-slime workshop and the chance to mold Play-Doh into poop sculptures—a completely educational exercise, of course.
Feb 18, 25
The Art of the Piano; Walt Disney Concert Hall
Learn all about tickling the ivories at this kid-friendly symphony with selections from Mozart, Beethoven, Ravel and Gershwin.
Feb 25, 26
Bob Baker Day; Bob Baker Marionette Theater
Mark the late Bob Baker's 93rd birthday with an afternoon of puppet shows, live music, comedy and more.
Feb 26
Autry Explorers: A Winter’s Day on the Autry Rancho; Autry Museum of the American West
Stamp leather, learn to bead and experience California history with plenty of hands-on activities and galleries.
Ongoing
Free museum days; Various locations
Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.
