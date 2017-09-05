17 things to do with kids in September 2017

As September swings into high gear, it's time to transition from summer fun to fall festivities. If you're looking for fun, kid-friendly ideas in L.A. this month and a simple trip to the playground won't do, keep your tot occupied with these 17 things to do with kids in September.
Sept 1–24
L.A. County Fair; Fairplex
Bring your appetite for all things deep fried at the perennially popular event.
Through Sept 4
Butterfly Pavilion; Natural History Museum
Witness nature up close at this seasonal exhibition featuring hundreds of free-flying butterflies inside an airy pavilion.
Sept 8-10
The Muppets Take the Bowl; Hollywood Bowl
Fans of Miss Piggy, Kermit, Fozzie and co. can watch the gang join the orchestra in the grand fireworks finale, plus a performance by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.
Sept 10
Autry Explorers: LEGO Derby; The Autry Museum in Griffith Park
Build and race LEGO vehicles on a pinewood derby–style track.
Through Sept 10
Extreme Mammals; Natural History Museum
Brush up on 200 million years of mammalian evolution at this touring exhibition of unusual and odd fossilized creatures.
Sept 16
Glendale Open Arts & Music Festival; Glendale Central Park
Get to know Downtown Glendale at this free community festival with music performances, arts and craft markets and more.
Sept 16
Tarfest; La Brea Tar Pits
Pay tribute to L.A.'s bubbly asphalt pools with this annual afternoon of live music and artwork.
Sept 17–Nov 26
Spider Pavilion; Natural History Museum
Face your fears and observe approximately eight local and exotic species of spiders roam about an open, landscaped area.
Sept 17
PST: LA/LA Free Day; Various locations
Kick off Pacific Standard Time with free admission to 52 SoCal museums.
Sept 23
Museum Day Live!; Various locations in L.A.
Art lovers can spend a day at select museums for free during this one-day event hosted by Smithsonian magazine.
Sept 23
Bubble Bonanza; Kidspace Children's Museum
Play with giant bubbles, create bubble art and make your own bubble wand.
Sept 23, 24
Dino Fest; Natural History Museum
Meet paleontologists and California's soon-to-be official dinosaur at this celebration of dinos and the science that brings their world back to life.
Sept 24
Surf City Surf Dog; Huntington Dog Beach
Start teaching your pooch how to carve waves for this annual K-9 surf competition.
Sept 24
Abbot Kinney Festival; Abbot Kinney
Take a ride on a Ferrish wheel or a bouncy slide, get your face painted and make a tie-dye T-shirt at this Venice block party.
Sept 30–Oct 1
Fall Harvest Festival; Underwood Family Farms
Kick off the 20th year of this pumpkin patch and fall fest just on the eastern end of Ventura County.
Through Jan 7
Play!; The Autry Museum in Griffith Park
Discover dolls, board games and outdoor activities from the Autry's collection, from old-timey toys to modern-day Western-inspired diversions.
Ongoing
Free museum days; Various locations
Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.
