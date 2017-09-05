17 things to do with kids in September 2017

As September swings into high gear, it's time to transition from summer fun to fall festivities. If you're looking for fun, kid-friendly ideas in L.A. this month and a simple trip to the playground won't do, keep your tot occupied with these 17 things to do with kids in September.

Sept 1–24

L.A. County Fair; Fairplex

Bring your appetite for all things deep fried at the perennially popular event.

Through Sept 4

Butterfly Pavilion; Natural History Museum

Witness nature up close at this seasonal exhibition featuring hundreds of free-flying butterflies inside an airy pavilion.

Sept 8-10

The Muppets Take the Bowl; Hollywood Bowl

Fans of Miss Piggy, Kermit, Fozzie and co. can watch the gang join the orchestra in the grand fireworks finale, plus a performance by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

Sept 10

Autry Explorers: LEGO Derby; The Autry Museum in Griffith Park

Build and race LEGO vehicles on a pinewood derby–style track.

Through Sept 10

Extreme Mammals; Natural History Museum

Brush up on 200 million years of mammalian evolution at this touring exhibition of unusual and odd fossilized creatures.

Sept 16

Glendale Open Arts & Music Festival; Glendale Central Park

Get to know Downtown Glendale at this free community festival with music performances, arts and craft markets and more.

Sept 16

Tarfest; La Brea Tar Pits

Pay tribute to L.A.'s bubbly asphalt pools with this annual afternoon of live music and artwork.

Sept 17–Nov 26

Spider Pavilion; Natural History Museum

Face your fears and observe approximately eight local and exotic species of spiders roam about an open, landscaped area.

Sept 17

PST: LA/LA Free Day; Various locations

Kick off Pacific Standard Time with free admission to 52 SoCal museums.

Sept 23

Museum Day Live!; Various locations in L.A.

Art lovers can spend a day at select museums for free during this one-day event hosted by Smithsonian magazine.

Sept 23

Bubble Bonanza; Kidspace Children's Museum

Play with giant bubbles, create bubble art and make your own bubble wand.

Sept 23, 24

Dino Fest; Natural History Museum

Meet paleontologists and California's soon-to-be official dinosaur at this celebration of dinos and the science that brings their world back to life.

Sept 24

Surf City Surf Dog; Huntington Dog Beach

Start teaching your pooch how to carve waves for this annual K-9 surf competition.

Sept 24

Abbot Kinney Festival; Abbot Kinney

Take a ride on a Ferrish wheel or a bouncy slide, get your face painted and make a tie-dye T-shirt at this Venice block party.

Sept 30–Oct 1

Fall Harvest Festival; Underwood Family Farms

Kick off the 20th year of this pumpkin patch and fall fest just on the eastern end of Ventura County.

Through Jan 7

Play!; The Autry Museum in Griffith Park

Discover dolls, board games and outdoor activities from the Autry's collection, from old-timey toys to modern-day Western-inspired diversions.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.

