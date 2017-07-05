18 things to do with kids in July 2017

Beach weather is here—and so too is the end of the school year. If you're looking for fun, kid-friendly ideas in L.A. this month and a simple trip to the playground won't do, keep your tot occupied with these 18 things to do with kids in July.

July 6–8

Harry Potter in Concert; Hollywood Bowl

Watch the second and third films in this beloved series on a giant screen while the LA Phil performs every note from the whimsical John Williams score.

July 8, 9

Rubber Ducky Races; Kidspace Children's Museum

Decorate and race rubber ducks down a stream at this annual event.

July 14–16

D23 Expo; Anaheim Convention Center

See what sort of magic Disney has in store for its theme parks and the silver screen at this biennial fan convention.

July 14, 28

Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum

Spend an evening outside with live music, botanical tours and animal meet and greets.

July 15, 16

Lotus Festival; Echo Park Lake

Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake's beloved floating flowers with this food, music and cultural fest.

July 15

Union Station Summer Train Fest; Union Station

Hop aboard vintage trains from the 1940s and '50s and scope out miniature models and tutorials.

July 16

Outer Space Odyssey; Kidspace Children's Museum

Learn about spaceships and the surface of Mars during the out-of-this-world event.

Through July 24

Studio Ghibli Pop-Up Shop; JapanLA

Stock up on limited-edition plush and apparel inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films during the first official U.S. pop-up shop from the iconic studio.

July 29

National Dance Day; Kidspace Children's Museum

Embrace dance as a fun and positive way to maintain good health at this participatory event.

July 29–Aug 6

U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach to cheer on the country's biggest pro surfers at this annual competition.

Through Aug 17

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Liven up your Thursday nights at this Eastside screening series, incluidng A League of Their Own this month.

Through Aug 18

Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations

Enjoy one of the many free performances of Macbeth or The Taming of the Shrew, put on by Shakespeare by the Sea throughout summer.

Through Aug 26

Grand Performances; California Plaza

Scope out a diverse mix of kid-friendly music and theater performances at this water-encompassed stage.

Through Aug 31

Pageant of the Masters; Festival of Arts

See classic paintings come to life during this Laguna Beach musical and theatrical tradition.

Through Sept 4

Butterfly Pavilion; Natural History Museum

Wander around the Natural History Museum’s seasonal pavilion as hundreds of free-flying moths and butterflies flutter overhead.

Through Sept 10

Extreme Mammals; Natural History Museum

Brush up on 200 million years of mammalian evolution at this touring exhibition of unusual and odd fossilized creatures.

Through Jan 7

Play!; The Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park

Discover dolls, board games and outdoor activities from the Autry's collection, from old-timey toys to modern-day Western-inspired diversions.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.