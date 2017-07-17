20 Disney-inspired costumes from D23 Expo 2017

While the movies and theme park attractions announced at D23 Expo have certainly stolen the headlines—seriously, did you see the model for Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars-inspired land coming to Disneyland?!—we can't help but gush over the meticulously constructed, Disney-inspired cosplayers that roamed the expo hall.

We were floored by costumes both esoteric and instantly familiar, whether the zebra-bottom centaur from Fantasia, a glowing hook wielding Maui from Moana, a not-so-modest Maleficent or the Snow Queen, inspired not by Frozen's Elsa but concept art for the never-built Enchanted Snow Palace attraction.

All photographs by Michael Juliano.

There were plenty of Disneyland-inspired costumes to be found, too, including a Mickey-shaped pretzel, Dole Whip and an astounding recreation of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, runaway train and all.

Check out the rest of our favorite costumes and sightings from D23 below.

