Behold the massive model of the Star Wars land coming to Disneyland

Since Disneyland's forthcoming Star Wars-inspired land was first announced two years ago, details have slowly trickled out. We know vaguely what its two attractions have in store. We know it's opening sometime in 2019. And now, ahead of this weekend's D23 Expo, we know exactly what the land will look like thanks to this mind-boggling scale model.

First of all, this model looks massive—which is no shock for a land that's slated to take up 14 acres, with iterations at both Disneyland here in California as well as Walt Disney World in Florida. Here's a look at the full span of the model.

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

If you squint hard enough at that opening in the rocks on the bottom right of the above photo, you'll notice the silhouette of human-shaped models, which hint at the scale of the land. Below, you'll find a handful of photos with the 2-D visitors more visible.

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

The other thing that jumps out to us? Ships, and lot of 'em. We'll let the true Jedi among us parse together all of the details tucked in the model, but even casual Star Wars fans will easily spot a TIE fighter, X-wing and the Millennium Falcon. The latter iconic ship will find itself at the center of one of the land's two attractions, which the Disney Parks Blog describes as follows:

"...one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance."

The model of the land, which is described as a remote trading port, is on display through Sunday at the D23 Expo, Disney's biennial fan event in Anaheim. Here's a look at some more photos of the model, as well accompanying props and costumes.

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

