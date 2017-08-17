3 new happy hours to try today (or late-night tonight)

It's 5 o'clock somewhere—or 3pm, or 9pm. Fortunately, no matter the time, L.A. has a happy hour on the menu with some great deals, no matter your budget. From menu reinventions to late-night specials, here are some of the city's best new happy hours.

Sea Change

Fresh off a remodel and some menu tweaks, the Portofino Hotel & Marina's BaleenKitchen is back in action with a brand new happy hour. Head to the Baleen Lounge in Redondo Beach for a fine view of the marina and access to the restaurant's new seafood-centric "Social Hour," which runs from 3 to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and nets you specials for as little as $1. Grab a dozen oysters at $1 apiece with the purchase of a bottle of prosecco—$2.50 each sans bottle—or an order of calamari for $5, and even some ahi tacos for $6. Complement them with $6 glasses of wine, $7 Moscow mules on tap and $4 pours of draft beer, and don't forget to wave hello to the seals and the sailors you may just spot around the docks.

Late-Night Bites

Last week Lawry's launched new lounge and late-night menus and they're full of high-end classics and shareable bar bites alike. In the lounge grab broiled lobster tails, fried olives, cheese boards and a bacon-and-spinach dip at any time, but in the evenings, you'll find Lawry's new late-night menu from 8:30 to 10pm, Sunday to Friday, offering much of the lounge menu at an even lower price point. Sip on $5 draft beers, $9 cocktails and $7 glasses of wine in the late evenings, all the better to wash down apps and finger foods at $7 and under. (See also: a half order of the famous Lawry's prime rib sandwich for only $7.) Find the full menus here.

Falling for Ya

Bourbon Steak's happy hour is far from new—in fact it's one of the most beloved in Glendale—but half the happy hour menu recently switched over, quietly welcoming late summer and early fall. From 4:30 to 7pm daily—as well as noon to 2:30pm on Sundays—take a seat in the bar, lounge and patio for $7 craft cocktails, half-price snacks and $14 burgers. The new menu now sports blistered shishito peppers in a shrimp-and-bacon xo sauce; Bruce Lee wings with Sichuan peppercorn, scallions and ginger soy; and lamb lollipops witch chimichurri and mint. (An oldie but a goodie, don't skip the Thai beef skewers with papaya salad, either.)

