5 must-see L.A. theater productions happening in September 2017

Theatrical literature usually centers on a protagonist in intense circumstances. But this month’s best bets focus on men and women going through almost unbelievably extreme times. Their stories are from ancient Greece, inspired by the Old Testament, told through dance, reflect repressive regimes that sound increasingly close to home and sometimes surprisingly make us laugh. Above all, they remind us to look within and see how we can help others survive and thrive. That’s why we think these five shows, listed in order of closing date, will be worth your theatergoing time and money this month.

Iphigenia in Aulis

The Barbara and Lawrence Fleischman Theater at the Getty Villa, Aug 31–Sept 30

Honor in battle is everything. Just ask Agamemnon, whose Greek ships can’t head for Troy because the winds won’t blow. It’s not climate change, say his seers, it’s the will of the goddess Artemis. To appease her, Agamemnon must sacrifice his daughter Iphigenia. Can modern-day audiences find parallels in what he and his child are going through? Charles Newell, artistic director of Chicago’s Court Theatre, directs this translation by Nicholas Rudall of Euripides’ last surviving play.

17985 Pacific Coast Hwy (310-440-7300). Thu–Sat 8pm; $25–$45.

The Red Shoes

Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre, Sept 15–Oct 1

In this American premiere, the 1948 film comes to life onstage thanks to the unique vision of director-choreographer Matthew Bourne. Set to music by Terry Davies based on Bernard Herrmann’s original, the story centers on a girl obsessed with being the world’s best dancer and the men who fuel that obsession. In addition to his dancers, Bourne brings with him Lez Brotherston’s set and costumes and Paule Constable’s lighting.

135 N Grand Ave (213-972-4400). Tue-Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm, 8pm; Sun 1pm, 6:30pm; $30–$130.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City

Geffen Playhouse, Sept 5–Oct 8

Two grown children, as mismatched as theater can make them, meet as they sit bedside by their perishing mothers in a shared hospital room. The title may say it all, but spending time with these characters as they stare down death turns out to touch all sorts of emotions and still prompt laughter, in the characters and in the audience. Trip Cullman directs the West Coast premiere of Halley Feiffer’s script, starring Feiffer, Jason Butler Harner, Eileen T’Kaye and JoBeth Williams.

10886 Le Conte Ave (310-208-5454). Tue-Fri 8pm, Sat 3pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm & 7pm. $25-$90.

La Razón Blindada (Armored Reason)

24th STreet Theatre, Sept 9–Oct 15

Two political prisoners are allowed to interact with each other for one hour per week but must remain seated in their chairs. As they entertain each other (the show promises to be “witty and provocative”), they and we realize how much theater can and does keep us vitalized. Written and directed by Argentine playwright Arístides Vargas, it’s presented in Spanish with English supertitles and is considered appropriate for ages 14 and up.

1117 W 24th St (213-745-6516). Sat 3pm, 7:30pm; Sun 3pm; $10-$24.

Head of Passes

Center Theatre Group at Mark Taper Forum, Sept 13–Oct 22

Tarell Alvin McCraney (The Brother/Sister Plays) penned this contemporary parable based on the Book of Job, set at the mouth of the Mississippi. Like the river, not all is as it seems on the surface when a family gathers to celebrate its matriarch’s birthday. If New Yorkers can be believed about matters theatrical, Phylicia Rashad gives the performance of a lifetime. Tina Landau directs, and her cast includes most of the New York production’s actors.

135 N Grand Ave (213-972-4400). Tue-Fri 8pm; Sat 2:30pm, 8pm; Sun 1pm, 6:30pm; $25–$95.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.