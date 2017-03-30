5 must-see theater productions happening in April 2017

Old-school classics are getting aired out and shaken up this month in theaters across the Southland. Some are clearly the versions we know, fine-tuned to contemporary sensibilities. Some are gender-bending versions, some are streamlined, some are complete reworkings. But we’re betting each, listed in order of closing date, will be worth your theatergoing time and money this month.

The Music Man at Norris Center for the Performing Arts, April 21–May 7

Meredith Willson’s magnificent 1957 musical boasts some of the best classic songs around: “Trouble,” “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “The Wells Fargo Wagon.” But even more meaningfully, it’s about hopes and dreams. It stars the utterly charming Brent Schindele as Harold Hill and the gorgeously voiced Katharine McDonough as Marian the librarian. 27570 Norris Center Dr, Rolling Hills Estates. Fri 8pm, Sat 2 & 8pm, Sun 2pm. $30-$65. 310-544-0403.

Macbeth: Revisited by The New American Theatre at The Second Stage at Sacred Fools Theater, April 8–May 13

Surely you know Shakespeare’s tale of the push of ambition and the pull of power. The New American Theatre offers its gender-blind take, so the witches are male, while Banquo, Malcolm and Donalbain are female. Jack Stehlin adds his classically trained eye to the show’s direction and stars as Macbeth; John Farmanesh-Bocca adds his always intriguing choreography. 6320 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood. Fri-Sat 8pm. $15-$35. 310-424-2980.

The Lord of the Underworld’s Home for Unwed Mothers at Skylight Theatre, previews March 31–April 7, runs April 8–May 14

Twenty-five years after giving up her baby for adoption, a woman meets this child. Playwright Louisa Hill updates and reimagines the story of Persephone from Greek mythology, exploring the politics of motherhood “through a landscape of Catholicism, horticulture and death metal.” Director Tony Abatemarco promises inventive staging of the poetic dialogue. 1816-1/2 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles. Fri 8:30pm, Sat 8pm, Sun 7pm. $15-$39. 213-761-7061.

Into the Woods at Ahmanson Theatre, previews April 4, runs April 5–May 14

What happens after fairytale characters find their “happily ever after” moments? As Stephen Sondheim imagines it, it ain’t pretty. We get a glimpse with this ingenious musical about taking responsibility for ourselves and others. Fiasco Theater and Roundabout Theater Company offer a barebones staging, featuring 10 actors and the musical director playing all the roles and all the instruments. 135 N Grand Ave, Downtown Los Angeles. Tue-Fri 8pm, Sat 2 & 8pm, Sun 1 & 6:30pm. $25–$125. 213-972-4400.

The Legend of Georgia McBride at Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse, previews April 4, runs April 13–May 14

Looking within, and then dressing the part, are themes as old as storytelling. In this West Coast premiere by Matthew Lopez (The Whipping Boy), directed by Mike Donahue, a struggling Elvis impersonator, who’s straight and married, digs deeper into his box of clothes and discovers that the heart of a drag queen is no different from anyone else’s. It stars the New York production’s original Georgia, Matt McGrath. 10886 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles. Tue-Fri 8pm, Sat 3 & 8pm, Sun 2 & 7pm. $43-$84. 310-208-5454.

