5 New York-based restaurants you can find in Los Angeles, and 5 more coming soon

People always like to point out the differences between Angelenos and New Yorkers. Generally speaking, one set is portrayed as cool, calm and collective—except when on the 405—and the other is direct, driven and difficult. But if there’s one thing they can agree on, it's their love for smashed beef patties and crinkle cut fries at a “little known” placed called Shake Shack, with lines and wait times to prove it. New York chefs and restaurateurs have been paying attention and are opening Los Angeles outposts of their most buzzed about restaurants and food markets. Check out some of the most hyped up New York-based restaurants that have already opened in L.A., and those that are on the way.

Open

Serafina: If you like slurping pasta in the vicinity of celebrities (on either coast) you’ll enjoy Serafina, a Northern Italian influenced restaurant that serves a variety of thin-crust pizza, pastas and risottos.

By Chloe: It was only a matter of time before plant-based restaurant By Chloe hit the West Coast and entranced vegans and non-vegans alike with their tempeh-lentil-walnut-chia burger and sweet potato and cashew-based macaroni and cheese.

Rao's: Good luck getting a reservation at the original Rao’s in East Harlem. The Hollywood outpost is a much better bet. Try the lemon chicken and the meatballs.

Erin McKenna's Bakery LA: Gluten-free, egg-free, dairy-free—no problem. You won’t miss those ingredients in the cookies, cupcakes and donuts found at Erin McKenna’s Bakery LA.

The Butcher's Daughter: Take away the avocado toast and the rainbow-hued juice flights, and you’d still notice The Butcher’s Daughter sunny interior popping up on your Instagram feed, from friends dining in NYC and Los Angeles alike.

Coming soon

TAO: A hybrid restaurant and nightclub fusing Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisines has been on the NYC scene for years, and now Angelenos will finally get a taste. Try the miso glazed Chilean sea bass and the spicy tuna on crispy rice. Opening April 2017.

Beauty & Essex: In New York, Beauty & Essex is a Lower East Side darling literally dripping in crystals and antique pocket watches. The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree in Los Angeles, where guests will be able to dine, shop and oogle at the opulent interior inside a massive complex that will also include TAO. Food is eclectic with tuna poke wonton tacos and tomato tartare on the menu. Opening April 2017.

Dean & DeLuca: If you thought Erewhon was bourgeois, you haven’t been to a Dean & DeLuca, a gourmet market and cafe selling everything from cheese and charcuterie to breads, meats and produce. Opening June 2017.

Sweet Chick: We can only hope the hot honey chicken and waffles, duck and short rib meatloaf and crawfish hush puppies make it onto Sweet Chick’s Los Angeles menu. Fun fact: rapper and investor Nasir (Nas) Jones is a co-owner. Opening TBD.

Eataly: The Westfield Century City shopping mall is getting a new tenant by the name of Eataly, an Italian speciality market that will house restaurants, food stalls and classes. Opening late 2017.

