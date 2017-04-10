5 pairs of siblings Angelenos should be celebrating this National Sibling Day

Today, April 10, is National Sibling Day, so what better time to celebrate L.A.'s iconic siblings? These brothers and sisters were able to put their sibling rivalries aside to make names for themselves while making an impact on the city in a variety of ways. From changing L.A.'s food and drink scene to creating a new local cultural space, their achievements have made us—and their parents—proud.

The Houston brothers: You can likely thank twin brothers Jonnie and Mark Houston for quite a few of your fun nights out on the town, and for upping L.A.'s cocktail game in general. The siblings have created a number of L.A.'s most epic bar experiences, from No Vacancy and La Descarga to their newest venture, Black Rabbit Rose. L.A.'s bar scene just wouldn't be the same without them.

Hopie and Lily Stockman: These L.A. sisters are the woman behind Block Shop, a local textile company that combines the traditional Indian hand block printing process with their own California aesthetic. They work with a family of printers and dyers in Bagru, Rajasthan, with the goal of making heirloom textiles that have a low environmental impact and high social benefits (five percent of their proceeds go toward building and implementing community healthcare programs). You can find their products being sold all over the city.

Garry and Jason Clemmons: These brothers, also known as the Brentwood jogging twins, shot to fame thanks to their shirtless runs in and around Brentwood—they've been pounding the pavement for years. The duo often dress in matching outfits, perhaps a habit their mother enforced when they were younger? If you haven't seen them around, you can also check out their Instagram @clemmonstwins, where you'll be seeing double quite a bit. While many twins go their separate ways as adults, these two are sticking side by side.

Maurice and Paul Marciano: These brothers didn't just create GUESS, one of the most iconic brands in the world; Maurice and Paul Marciano are also responsible for L.A.'s most anticipated new museum, the Marciano Art Foundation. The new, free art destination is set to open May 25 and will feature their permanent collection along with a number of guest curated exhibitions. Bravo, brothers.

Chad and Chase Valencia: These Filipino-American brothers are behind LASA, which began as a pop-up inside Unit 120, and now operates from the space as a full-blown restaurant. The duo crafted a fantastic concept with elevated dishes from their childhood, like pancit, lumpia sariwa and crispy duck arroz caldo, and are changing the L.A. dining scene in the process.

