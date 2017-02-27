55 amazing things happening in L.A. this March 2017

Plan out your month with the city's best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.

THINGS TO DO

Mar 4, 5, 11, 12

Cherry Blossom Festival; Descanso Gardens

Usher in the springtime bloom with this celebration of Japanese culture and beautiful flowering trees.

Mar 4, 5, 11, 12

Dana Point Festival of Whales; Dana Point Harbor

Mark the annual gray whale migration from land with a parade, street fair and whale-themed concert.

Mar 5

626 Golden Streets; Various locations

Walk, run, skate, bike and explore the San Gabriel Valley as Metro presents this car-free event across 18 miles of open streets, six Gold Line stations and seven SGV cities, from South Pasadena to Azusa.

Mar 5

Champagne Runch; Orange County Great Park

Run a 5K and reward yourself with a five-course brunch at the finish line.

Mar 11

Best Friends Kitten Shower; Best Friends Animal Society Los Angeles

Help Best Friends Animal Society take care of 3,000 kittens over the course of the year with a bit of support during their Kitten Shower.

Mar 11

Grand Park Downtown Bookfest; Grand Park

Watch the Downtown park transform into a literary Shangri-La with poetry, a local pop-up bookshop, food, tunes and more.

Mar 11

L.A. Festival of Colors; Whittier Narrows Park

Ring in spring with dancing and yoga underneath a plume of technicolor powder.

Mar 12

Nowruz Celebration; UCLA

Ring in the Iranian New Year and the early arrival of spring with a day of activities, performances, music and events for children.

Mar 17-19

Arcade Expo; Museum of Pinball

Bump and tilt your way to pinball wizardry at this three-day tournament and expo.

Mar 18

PotterCon Los Angeles; Echoplex

Take flight at this inaugural day-drinking and Harry Potter-themed meet-up.

Mar 18, 19

L.A. Nature Fest; Natural History Museum

Learn about L.A.'s amazing urban wilderness with garden tourrs, nature walks and early morning bird walks.

Mar 19

L.A. Marathon; Various locations

Pace yourself—or cheer on a friend—across 26.2 miles between Dodger Stadium and the ocean.

Mar 26

CicLAvia: Culver City Meets Venice; Various locations

Pedal your way through Culver City, Mar Vista and Venice during the bike-friendly fest.

Mar 31-Apr 2

WonderCon; Anaheim Convention Center

Spend three days full of pop culture-filled sneak peeks, Q&As, screenings and special guests at this mega fan convention.

FOOD & DRINK

Mar 2

PPLA Food Fare; Barker Hangar

Celebrate one of the oldest culinary events in the city with bites from more than 100 vendors while supporting and raising money for Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles.

Mar 4

Wine-n-Pie; The Blending Lab

Combine your love of wine and pie at this beautiful mashup event, featuring blends from the Blending Lab and pie from the Pie Hole.

Mar 4

Tater Tots & Beer Festival; La Brea Tar Pits

Choose from eight different tot dishes and more than 40 beer selections at the quirky comfort food festival.

Mar 4, 5

LA IPA Fest; Mohawk Bend

Sample more than 60 of California's best IPAs (and vote for your favorite!) during this two-day tasting event.

Mar 6-17

Old Pasadena Happy Hour Week; Pasadena

Take advantage of extended happy hours and drink specials across 20 restaurants and two weeks.

Mar 8-11

All-Star Chef Classic; L.A. Live

Experience four days of cooking demos, tastings, dinners and more during this annual culinary fête.

Mar 12

Wingfest; Mack Sennett Studios

Satisfy your love of chicken wings with our inaugural Wingfest, featuring some of the city's best variations.

ARTS & CULTURE

Mar 1

Slate Political Gabfest Live in L.A.; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

See the cast of Slate’s topical podcast record an episode and pick apart today's most notable current events and newsworthy goings-on.

Mar 3

March Forth!; Skirball Cultural Center

Celebrate women who find their voices in the face of adversity at this annual Women's History Month program.

Mar 5

Puppetzilla Puppet Slam; Trepany House at the Steve Allen Theater

Watch a vaudevillian display of puppet shows as the Los Angeles Guild of Puppetry hosts a hodgepodge of decidedly un-kid-friendly, BYOB performances.

Mar 8

Acker & Blacker's Star Wars: Join the Resistance Book Release Variety Show; Largo

Celebrate the Thrilling Adventure Hour host's new Star Wars children's book with a variety show that features Weird Al, Jenny Slate, Doug Benson, Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best, Rogue One composer Michael Giacchino and more.

Mar 10

ArtNight Pasadena; Various locations in Pasadena

Enjoy site-specific performances and a free evening of admission to the Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena Museum of California Art and more.

Through Mar 12

Pop for the People; Skirball Cultural Center

Explore works from Pop Art pioneer Roy Lichtenstein, including a full-scale bedroom installation.

Mar 16

The Un-Private Collection: Tony Conrad; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Listen to a discussion about the late avant-garde video artist with r.

Mar 17-26

PaleyFest; Dolby Theatre

Geek out with the cast and creators of This Is Us, Bob's Burgers, American Horror Story and more at this TV fan fest.

Mar 18, 19

Bach in the Subways Day; Various locations

Wish Johann Sebastian Bach a happy 332nd birthday with performances at Union Station and across the Metro system.

Through Mar 19

Creature; The Broad

Examine different approaches to figuration and self-representation through more than 50 post-'80s works.

FILM

Mar 3, 4

Lebowski Fest; The Wiltern, Fountain Bowl

Grab your bowling shoes and viking helmets and celebrate the 19th anniversary of the cult classic movie with a screening and bowling party.

Mar 8

Thelma & Louise screening; The Wiltern

Rev up the classic road trip flick for International Women's Day with a photobooth, live music and a full bar.

Mar 9

Bring the Noise: Alien; Bing Theater at LACMA

Watch the classic isolation thriller with a new live score from YACHT at the latest edition of this Film Independent series.

MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE

Mar 4

Don't Sit Down: A Benefit Standing with Planned Parenthood; El Rey Theatre

Support Planned Parenthood at this one-night-only Best Coast-hosted show, with sets from Grouplove, Wavves, Jimmy Tamborello and more.

Mar 4

The Shins; Fox Theater Pomona

Hear tracks from the band's first album in five years, an increasingly jaunty, full-bodied take on the band's former lo-fi pop aesthetic.

Mar 4

José González; Royce Hall

Hear the soulful, sensitive Swedish strummer return with the 20-person Göteborg String Theory chamber orchestra in tow.

Mar 4, 5

Women Fuck Shit Up Fest; The Smell

Rock out and raise awareness for social issues at this women-empowering fest featuring Kimya Dawson, Madame Gandhi, Gingger Shankar and more.

Mar 5

iHeartRadio Music Awards; The Forum

Attend this Ryan Seacrest-hosted award show and concert with performances by Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, the Chainsmokers, Big Sean and more.

Mar 7, 8

Red Hot Chili Peppers; Staples Center

Count the number of times Anthony Kiedis says "California" as the funk rock locals tour behind their latest; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue opens.

Mar 10

Japandroids + Craig Finn; The Fonda Theatre

See Japandroids return with more cathartic sing-alongs alongside verbose rock troubadour and Holy Steady frontman Craig Finn.

Mar 23

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience; The Forum

Winter is coming—and so is this touring video experience and orchestral arrangement led by the HBO show's composer, Ramin Djawadi.

Mar 24, 25

Beyond Wonderland; NOS Events Center

Fall down the rabbit hole at this trance-heavy festival topped by the likes of Hardwell, Diplo and more.

Mar 30

Ladyhawke; The Roxy

Synth-rocker Pip Brown, a.k.a. Ladyhawke, returns with her punchy, sass-heavy and groovily retro blend of Cyndi Lauper, Bananarama, Pat Benatar and Joan Jett.

Mar 30-Apr 1

Drill: Los Angeles; The Echo + Echoplex

See legendary post-punk outfit Wire celebrate the 40th anniversary of their first performance with this two-day run of shows.

THEATER

Mar 2

AfterParty @ The Wallis; The Wallis

See 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, plus enjoy an after-show party and a complimentary drink—all for just $30.

March 2-4

Home Grown @ Bootleg; Bootleg Theater

Get to know a diverse group of local choreographers through this Dance Resource Center initiative.

Mar 12

Pussy Riot Theatre; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Get political as the Pussy Riots present this stage show that traces band member Maria Alyokhina's personal story of the anti-Putin icons.

March 12–April 2

Remote L.A.; Various locations

Celebrate Center Theatre Group's 50th anniversary by hitting the streets of L.A. for this guided audio tour that turns audience members into participants.

Through March 19

Salome; Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Watch the story of Salome unfold as she falls in love with her stepfather's prisoner and won't let anything—or anyone—get in her way of having him.

Through March 19

God Looked Away; Pasadena Playhouse

See Al Pacino star in this production that tells the story of playwright-screenwriter-novelist Tennessee Williams.

March 22–April 9

An American in Paris; Pantages Theater

Making its Los Angeles premiere, this show is based off the 1951 film and includes several of its classic George and Ira Gershwin songs.

Through April 1

Fun Home; Ahmanson Theatre

Follow Alison Bechdel as she seeks answers to the mysteries surrounding her life.

SHOPPING & STYLE

Mar 11

Indigo & Shibori Dye Workshop; Graham Keegan Studio

Learn the fundamentals of indigo and shibori dyeing during an intimate workshop with local artisan Graham Keegan.

Mar 11

Mastering iPhoneography and Instagram with Bonnie Tsang; the Line Hotel

Get tips and tricks to up your Instagram game with photographer Bonnie Tsang, then put them to use around the photogenic Line Hotel.

Mar 11, 12

Modern Artisan Marketplace; Platform

Shop a highly-curated selection of local artisans at this two-day Platform-hosted retail pop-up.

