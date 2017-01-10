7 upcoming L.A. comedy shows to see for a good cause

If you've already let taking on more volunteer opportunities slip down your list of New Year's resolutions, then we have a simple—and damned funny—solution for you. Comedy shows around the city are giving back and donating their proceeds to local organizations and national charities. You'll find shows that support animal rescues, local community centers and, especially as we approach Inauguration Day, progressive organizations that protect our personal rights. From sets by up-and-coming comedians to shows from theater-filling stars, support a good cause at one of these upcoming comedy shows.

This Is Not Normal! with Judd Apatow and Friends

Long before he was Hollywood's go-to comedy director, Judd Apatow was a kid from Long Island trying to make it in stand-up. He's been regularly popping up at comedy clubs around the city, particularly at Largo. For "This Is Not Normal!" he's bringing together Weird Al Yankovic, Jeff Ross, Cameron Esposito and Bobcat Goldthwait for an ACLU benefit. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. Jan 10 at 8:30pm; $100.)

This Is Important

Though no specific charity is listed, this Super Secret Comedy Show pop-up promises to donate all of the proceeds to a family in need, specifically one saddled by serious medical expenses. Margaret Cho, Maz Jobrani and Brad Williams headline. (Comedy Store, 8433 W Sunset Blvd. Jan 10 at 8pm; $20 plus two drink minimum.)

Comedy Night to benefit AGWC

Margaret Cho and Taylor Williamson top the lineup for this stand-up fundraiser for AGWC Rockin' Rescues, an animal adoption center in Woodland Hills. (Comedy Store, 8433 W Sunset Blvd. Jan 15 at 8pm; $20 plus two drink minimum.)

Fresh Out! L.A.: InUGHuration Eve Benefit

Emily Heller and Adam Conover host this long-running stand-up showcase at UCB Sunset. On Inauguration Day eve, they're hosting a benefit for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, with Pete Holmes, Rachel Bloom, Al Madrigal, Marcella Arguello and Johan Miranda. (UCB Sunset, 5419 W Sunset Blvd. Jan 19 at 8:30pm; $25.)

Largo All-Stars: A Benefit for Planned Parenthood

Though the lineup has yet to be revealed, we're pretty sure any combination of Largo regulars—whether musicians or comedians—would be worth watching, especially when it's to benefit Planned Parenthood. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. Jan 19 at 8:30pm; $40.)

Asssscat

Every Saturday and Sunday, the UCB franchise's longest-running, most beloved showcase starts when a base cast of the theater's current top-brass act out a non-improviser's personal story. For the free Sunday shows, contributions to the "bucket of truth"—a.k.a. a tip jar that gets passed around—will be donated to Hollywood's Thai Community Development Center. (UCB Sunset, 5419 W Sunset Blvd. Sundays at 7pm; free.)

Plan B

What started as a one-off Planned Parenthood benefit has turned into a monthly charity event at the Arts District's Resident. Each month, the show will focus on a different charity; the most recent installment, which just took place earlier this week, was for the ACLU. Past lineups have included the likes of Kate Berlant and Emily Heller. (Resident, 428 S Hewitt St. TBA; $10 suggested donation.)

