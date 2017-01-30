A guide to all of the upcoming marches, rallies and protests happening in L.A.

Have you been on Facebook lately? If so, you're probably seeing a new protest, march or rally popping up on your newsfeed every day. We're all for speaking out for what we believe in (see our Women's March coverage here), but it can get confusing as to which of these events are physical marches—and actually happening in L.A.—and which are just online campaigns, like #deleteuber. To help, we've put together a list of all the biggest events planned here in L.A. and what they're all about. And if protesting isn't for you, at least you'll know which days to avoid Downtown.

Want to keep up as more rallies get organized? Bookmark this page; we'll be updating it as event information becomes available.

Medicare for ALL March and Rally (February 4): As President Trump takes actions to repeal the Affordable Care Act, organizers of this event want to rally together for Medicare for everyone through a single payer system. If you're not quite sure what that means, the event's Facebook page helps break it down. Decide it's something worth fighting for? Head to Pershing Square, where the march to City Hall will begin. Saturday, February 4, from 11am-2pm

NoDAPL NoKXL Los Angeles (February 5): Do you stand with Standing Rock? This event is in protest of President Trump's executive order to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. Organizers are encouraging supporters to actually travel to North Dakota, but if that's not possible, head to Pershing Square where a local rally will be taking place. Sunday, February 5, from 10am-1pm

Immigrants Make America Great March (February 18): This event is in protest of President Trump's executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven Muslim countries from entering the United States. The march will begin at Pershing Square and will end at the Edward Roybal Federal Building. More event details will be released soon on its Facebook page. Saturday, Feb 18, from 11am-5pm

Not My President's Day Rally (February 20): If you're just generally pissed about President Trump's values and policies, you're invited to protest on February 20 at City Hall. The date corresponds with a congressional recess, so organizers hope representatives will be back in the area to witness the rally. Monday, February 20, from 9am-1pm

Trump Tax Returns March, Los Angeles (April 15): Still want President Trump to release his tax returns? Head to Pershing Square on April 15 to join the worldwide protest here in L.A. The event will begin at Pershing Square and end at City Hall. Saturday, April 15, from 10am-4pm

