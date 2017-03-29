A look inside the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up in Downtown L.A.

So technically there's no actual fried chicken being served, but that didn't stop Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul super fans from lining up to see the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up in Downtown Los Angeles. Gustavo Fring's fictional fast-food chain will be in the Arts District today and tomorrow only, from noon to 10pm. There's plenty of merch and curly fries to be had. But first, you have to go through that line. Check out these photos from today's dedicated attendees.
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest