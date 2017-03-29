  • Blog
A look inside the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up in Downtown L.A.

By Rozette Rago Posted: Wednesday March 29 2017, 3:43pm

Photograph: Courtesy Instagram/@_onlyacustomer

So technically there's no actual fried chicken being served, but that didn't stop Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul super fans from lining up to see the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up in Downtown Los Angeles.  Gustavo Fring's fictional fast-food chain will be in the Arts District today and tomorrow only, from noon to 10pm. There's plenty of merch and curly fries to be had. But first, you have to go through that line. Check out these photos from today's dedicated attendees.

A post shared by @jetterz on

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Eugene Shin (@eugeneshin88) on

 

A post shared by Two Men Chew (@twomenchew) on

 

A post shared by Jack Klink (@jacklink01) on

 

Staff writer
By Rozette Rago

Rozette is the Photo Editor at Time Out Los Angeles. She would do anything for a great bowl of ramen, but she won't do that. Follow her on Instagram at @hellorozette.

