'Breaking Bad' fast food chain Los Pollos Hermanos pops up in L.A. for two days this week

If you're a fan of AMC's Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul, you know all about the iconic fictional Albuquerque fast food chain Los Pollos Hermanos, owned by the nefarious Gustavo Fring. To promote season two of Better Call Saul, which airs starting on April 10, AMC concocted a delicious publicity stunt: a real-life (though temporary) Pollos Hermanos franchise.

The pop-up first appeared at this year's SXSW in Austin, with a full menu on display and a chipper, apron-clad staff handing out curly fries and dipping sauce (though sadly, no chicken). Actors Bob Odenkirk (who plays Saul Goodan) and Giancarlo Esposito (who plays Gus Fring) made appearances to much on fries and chat with fans of the show.

Now, the pop-up is scheduled to arrive in the Arts District for two days only, from noon to 10pm on March 29 and 30. We're hoping Odenkirk and Esposito will stop by our neck of the woods as well—and we wouldn't mind getting our hands on some actual pollo. We're never ones to turn down curly fries, but we do love our fried chicken here in L.A. Expect long lines and an especially packed 'hood; we suggest taking Metro if you can.

Not familiar with the "Los Pollos promise"? Get acquainted:

Los Pollos Hermanos pops up at 1345 E 6th St, 90021 on March 29 and 30 from noon to 10pm.

