All the 2017 Oscars road closures you'll need to plan around

In case you haven’t heard yet, the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony takes place this Sunday. Even if you’re not planning to stop by a watch party (or, hey, maybe hit the red carpet yourself?) it’s still worth paying attention to the date, because Hollywood’s "biggest night" can also be the reason for one of L.A.’s biggest traffic closures.

All the action takes place at the Dolby Theater in the Hollywood and Highland shopping complex, so much of the area around the complex will be shut down to the public. A bomb scare at the complex earlier this month has authorities on even higher alert than in previous years, and they’re not taking any chances.

“More screening, more security and more manpower,” is how one LAPD official described this year’s Oscar security protocols to Deadline Hollywood.

As of now, Orchid Alley, part of Hawthorn Alley, and Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue are already shut down as crews get set up with outdoor risers, broadcast stations and other Academy Award accoutrements.

On Saturday, Orchid Street from Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley and Orange Drive from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard close to public traffic at 6am, and Johnny Grant Way from Highland Avenue to Orchid Street closes at 10pm, all reopening at 6am on Monday.

Sunday, things really lock down:

Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue – 12:01am Sunday to 6am Monday

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue – 12:01am Sunday to 6am Monday

North and south crosswalks at Hollywood and Highland – 4am Sunday to 6am Monday

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue – 4am Sunday to 4am Monday

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive – 4am Sunday to 4am Monday

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard – 4am Sunday to 4am Monday

Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place – 4am Sunday to 4am Monday

McCadden Place from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard – 4am Sunday to 4am Monday

Wilcox Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Cahuenga Boulevard – 4am Sunday to 4am Monday

Image: Courtesy Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

In addition to the planned street closures, traffic may be limited to restricted access or closed off entirely on any streets that intersect Hollywood Boulevard or Highland Avenue at LAPD's and LADOT's discretion. Sidewalks in the area will also be closed to the public and the Metro station at the Hollywood and Highland center will be closed for 24 hours.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.