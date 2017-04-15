  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

All the colorful, delicious-looking food photos from Coachella 2017

By Stephanie Cary Posted: Saturday April 15 2017, 11:08am

All the colorful, delicious-looking food photos from Coachella 2017
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Combforts
Sweet Combforts

When we heard about the food lineup for Coachella 2017, we were almost as excited as when we got news of the music lineup. And when we heard about all the exclusive dishes that were going to be there, we were ready to drive out to the desert right then and there. Turns out, festival-goers felt the same way, as seen in the lengthy lines for food vendors. Perhaps the extra long lines were worsened by the fact that many of the popular L.A. vendors were in the same area rather than spreading them throughout the festival grounds. Either way, some patient individuals opted to stay in the lines, and were rewarded with colorful, Instagram-worthy food photos. Check out the best shots below. 

 

OH HELLO @coachella! Time to eat all the sweets! 🍦🍰🍭🍫🍩🍪 #EatAtCoachella

A post shared by letmeeatcake |👻ms.letmeeatcake (@letmeeatcake) on

Coachella vibes in full effect! Can't wait for some Afters Ice Cream in the desert. 📸: @ellenvlora

A post shared by CoachellaFood (@coachellafood) on

#CoachellaEats Pro Tip: Always get the Spicy Pie 🔥🍕🌶 Let's get #Coachella2017 started! 🎡🌴 📷: @andythenguyen

A post shared by Official Coachella Eats 2017 (@coachellaeats) on

Coachella food take 1 #yum #yummy #nom #food #foodie #coachella #coachellafood #foodofcoachella #lunch #frenchfries

A post shared by Lisa B (@mybigfatlifestylechange) on

Sumo tots(i think) from sumo dog @coachella #coachellafood #coachella #coachella2017 #sumodog #excellent

A post shared by sam miller (@lhabia79) on

Night still young, go get some Trejo's Tacos. 📸: lhabia79

A post shared by CoachellaFood (@coachellafood) on

Finishing of Day 1 with some Spice! 📸: @dogtowndog

A post shared by Dogtown Dogs (@dogtowndog) on

Come try some chicken larb banh mi! Looks delicious! New Iran just for Coachella at Pho Rage! 📸: @phoragela

A post shared by CoachellaFood (@coachellafood) on

Fruity pebble churro from churro bar #coachella #coachella2017 #coachellafood

A post shared by sam miller (@lhabia79) on

Sunrise melt * * * * #coachellafood #thecheesemelt #mostimportantmealoftheday

A post shared by Nathaly Caceres (@nathalymcaceres) on

Cookie and cream waffle from sweet comforts @sweetcomforts #coachella #coachella2017 #coachellafood #waffles

A post shared by sam miller (@lhabia79) on

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Stephanie Cary 122 Posts

Stephanie Morino is the deputy editor of Time Out Los Angeles. Though she's a NorCal transplant, she's made her home in LA and can list a thousand reasons why SoCal is better. You can follow her on Twitter at @stephiecary. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest