All the colorful, delicious-looking food photos from Coachella 2017

When we heard about the food lineup for Coachella 2017, we were almost as excited as when we got news of the music lineup. And when we heard about all the exclusive dishes that were going to be there, we were ready to drive out to the desert right then and there. Turns out, festival-goers felt the same way, as seen in the lengthy lines for food vendors. Perhaps the extra long lines were worsened by the fact that many of the popular L.A. vendors were in the same area rather than spreading them throughout the festival grounds. Either way, some patient individuals opted to stay in the lines, and were rewarded with colorful, Instagram-worthy food photos. Check out the best shots below.

OH HELLO @coachella! Time to eat all the sweets! 🍦🍰🍭🍫🍩🍪 #EatAtCoachella A post shared by letmeeatcake |👻ms.letmeeatcake (@letmeeatcake) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Coachella vibes in full effect! Can't wait for some Afters Ice Cream in the desert. 📸: @ellenvlora A post shared by CoachellaFood (@coachellafood) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

#CoachellaEats Pro Tip: Always get the Spicy Pie 🔥🍕🌶 Let's get #Coachella2017 started! 🎡🌴 📷: @andythenguyen A post shared by Official Coachella Eats 2017 (@coachellaeats) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Coachella food take 1 #yum #yummy #nom #food #foodie #coachella #coachellafood #foodofcoachella #lunch #frenchfries A post shared by Lisa B (@mybigfatlifestylechange) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Sumo tots(i think) from sumo dog @coachella #coachellafood #coachella #coachella2017 #sumodog #excellent A post shared by sam miller (@lhabia79) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Night still young, go get some Trejo's Tacos. 📸: lhabia79 A post shared by CoachellaFood (@coachellafood) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

Finishing of Day 1 with some Spice! 📸: @dogtowndog A post shared by Dogtown Dogs (@dogtowndog) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

Yeastie Boys are in the camp grounds! Coachella campers go get your breakfast! Delicious bagels! 📸: @yeastieboysbagels A post shared by CoachellaFood (@coachellafood) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

Come try some chicken larb banh mi! Looks delicious! New Iran just for Coachella at Pho Rage! 📸: @phoragela A post shared by CoachellaFood (@coachellafood) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Fruity pebble churro from churro bar #coachella #coachella2017 #coachellafood A post shared by sam miller (@lhabia79) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Sunrise melt * * * * #coachellafood #thecheesemelt #mostimportantmealoftheday A post shared by Nathaly Caceres (@nathalymcaceres) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Cookie and cream waffle from sweet comforts @sweetcomforts #coachella #coachella2017 #coachellafood #waffles A post shared by sam miller (@lhabia79) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

