All the colorful, delicious-looking food photos from Coachella 2017

When we heard about the food lineup for Coachella 2017, we were almost as excited as when we got news of the music lineup. And when we heard about all the exclusive dishes that were going to be there, we were ready to drive out to the desert right then and there. Turns out, festival-goers felt the same way, as seen in the lengthy lines for food vendors. Perhaps the extra long lines were worsened by the fact that many of the popular L.A. vendors were in the same area rather than spreading them throughout the festival grounds. Either way, some patient individuals opted to stay in the lines, and were rewarded with colorful, Instagram-worthy food photos. Check out the best shots below.
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ