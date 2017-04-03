Take a look at this year's Coachella food and drink lineup

You’re probably making your final preparations for Coachella—picking out your festival chic fashions or even booking a last-minute place to stay—so we have another detail for you to add to your plans: everything you’ll be eating on the festival grounds.

Even if you’re not booking a seat at the elegant Outstanding in the Field dinner series, there are plenty of other delicacies to look forward to in Indio, including a combination of L.A. favorites and a few quirky inclusions you can’t get anywhere else.

Three full-service dine-in pop-up restaurants are constructed inside the VIP area for those who want to get a bit of a break from all the dancing and relax under a shaded tent. This year, you’ll want to get your hands on dishes and drinks from San Diego vegan favorite Kindred, Little Sister and the beachy Playa Provisions. Reservations for each can be made starting right now through Open Table.

If you’re looking for something a little more grab-and-go (or didn’t manage to score VIP passes this year) there will be 100 food vendors scattered across the Polo Grounds. Among the featured restaurants this year are Filipino tacos from 2nd City, doughnuts and fried chicken by Birdies, Chinese classics by Little Fatty and Fat Dragon. Alvin Cailan of Eggslut will be previewing his new concept Paper Planes in the Rose Garden.

Need a pick me up? Try coffee from Go Get Em Tiger or green tea by Matcha Bar. Or, if you want a beverage that is a little more adult, expect a craft beer barn serving rare selections curated by Beer Belly and an array of "craft on draft" cocktails. For true cocktail connoisseurs, NYC’s famed PDT cocktail lounge will have two stations serving special libations and the Houston Brothers will create an Old West-themed cocktail cabin focusing on premium whiskey.

