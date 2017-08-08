  • Blog
Bike your way through the best Filipino food spots during Taste of Temple Street

By Rozette Rago Posted: Tuesday August 8 2017, 3:13pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Jack Lawrence
Chicken Adobo

Filipino food is on the up and up in Los Angeles thanks to a surge of innovative and high-quality dining spots like LASA, Ricebar and Sari Sari. But the regional cuisine is by no means new to L.A.

If you're new to the scene or just want to experience it differently, Cyclists Inciting Change thru Live Exchange (or C.I.C.L.E.) is partnering with Metro to present Taste of Temple Street: Filipino Bites, a unique way of sampling different Filipino dishes in one high-energy biking session.

Adam Cohn

 

Filipino BBQ Pork Skewers
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Adam Cohn

 

 

Instead of going to those previously mentioned trendsetters, the three-mile ride will take you through the classic eateries of Historic Filipinotown on Temple Street, some of which have been around for decades. Though the specific itinerary hasn't been announced yet, it should be the perfect crash course on good, old-fashioned homestyle Pinoy cuisine.

The event is friendly to beginner riders as well as children, though the guidelines state that all participants under 18 must wear a helmet and be escorted by a parent or guardian. We insist that even those older than 18 should wear helmets just to be safe because we all know this city isn't exactly the best when it comes to bike lanes.

Taste of Temple Street: Filipino Bites will take place on  Thursday, August 24 from 6 to 8:30pm. It's free to ride, but you must RSVP via Eventbrite.

Staff writer
By Rozette Rago 69 Posts

Rozette is the Photo Editor at Time Out Los Angeles. She would do anything for a great bowl of ramen, but she won't do that. Follow her on Instagram at @hellorozette.

For any feedback or for more information email

