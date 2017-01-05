Billy Joel is playing Dodger Stadium this spring

Three hours of piano tunes in the middle of a baseball field would probably sound like a nightmare to some people. But tack Billy Joel's name onto that and suddenly you have the recipe for a nostalgia-filled, stadium-sized concert.

Prolific singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel will be performing at Dodger Stadium on May 13, his first-ever show at Chavez Ravine.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10am, with an American Express cardholder pre-sale on Monday, January 9 at 10am. Seats range in price from $49.50 to $139.50.

Joel has taken up a residency at a little place called Madison Square Garden recently, where he's sold out 40 consecutive shows—with a 41st on the way. Judging by that and his other arena-sized shows, you can expect a 30-song evening spanning decades of hits. And seriously, love him or hate him, Joel has a seemingly never-ending stream of notable piano-driven pop hits: "Uptown Girl," "We Didn't Start the Fire," "Piano Man," "The Longest Time," so on and so forth.

The concert marks Joel's only appearance in Southern California on his ballpark-hopping tour. His closest stop on last summer's tour was in San Diego, but prior to that, Joel hasn't been in L.A. since three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in 2014.

Save for last fall's Beyoncé performance, the Billy Joel concert follows the trend of Dodger Stadium hosting concerts from rock and roll old-timers and legends. In the past two years, the stadium has hosted the likes of Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Paul McCartney and KISS.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.