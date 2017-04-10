Break your matzo at these restaurants for a stress-free Passover dinner

Passover starts tonight at sundown, so if you haven’t already made your plans for what you’ll be doing for the traditional seder dinner, it’s about time to figure that out. Whether you’re hosting a large family gathering with lots of children around or honoring the occasion in a more private way, several L.A. restaurants are offering delicious alternatives to spending hours braising your own brisket or hard-boiling eggs.

Wexler’s Deli: This modern take on a classic Jewish deli is offering full catering packages to pick up from their Grand Central Market location. The $350 Passover dinner bundle includes food for 10 to 12 guests, including your choice of roasted Jidori chicken with citrus and herbs or traditional brisket. Along with your main, they’ll add in their house-made gefilte fish with horseradish, a salad, classic matzah ball soup and a savory matzah kugel with mushrooms. Optional add-ons include whitefish salad, chopped chicken liver, and smoked fish and caviar. If your guests are staying overnight, Wexler’s also has brunch packages featuring smoked fish dishes along with matzah or bagels.

Huckleberry: Always a brunch favorite, this cheerful café is offering a variety of Passover dishes available a la carte in servings for two to three people, so you can mix and match to build the perfect meal for your family. Organic roasted chicken is on the menu, as is traditional charoset with apples, walnuts, cranberries and raisins, matzo ball soup, chopped chicken liver, latkes and apple sauce. For larger groups, a sweet raisin and custard noodle kugel serves eight to 10 guests, as does an order of the Creekstone Farms braised beef brisket. Even matzo itself gets modern here in a house-made version finished with olive oil and fleur de sel. The full Passover menu will be offered from today through April 18.

Culina: For an elegant alternative to a celebration at home, chef Mirko Paderno at Culina, inside the Four Seasons Beverly Hills, has crafted a Passover dinner available in three-course ($59) and four-course ($69) options, with wine or cocktail pairings at an additional charge. His twists on the classics include a charoset made with blueberries and citrus, grilled pear salad with almond ricotta, and, in place of old-fashioned brisket, a sliced tri-tip steak with wild arugula and cherry tomato. The menu will be offered only April 10 and 11 and they recommend calling 310-860-4000 to reserve a table.

Rosa Mexicano: For a Passover dinner with a Mexican twist, try Rosa Mexicano, where they’re bringing back an annual tradition of offering a four-course dinner along with the ceremonial Passover plate upon request. Their takes on the Jewish traditions include a maror with beets, horseradish, avocado and matzo-meal tortillas; matzo ball pozole soup; barbecued beef brisket wrapped in banana leaf with dried fruit tsimmes, and even green beans with jalapeños. Toast the occasion not with the usual wine, but with a glass of a special Herradura Tequila that is certified Kosher for Passover. Visit them on April 10 and 11 to order the holiday meal.

