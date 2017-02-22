Broke LA (formerly Brokechella) announces its 2017 lineup

Once pitched as a wallet-friendly alternative to Coachella, Broke LA has since ditched its "-chella" crutch, carved out its own niche and—for the first time—opted to hold the fest over a non-Coachella weekend.

For its 2017 incarnation, the Broke LA Music & Arts Festival has assembled more than 50 emerging L.A. bands. The seventh annual festival will take place on April 8 with four music stages and one comedy showcase at 4560 Worth Street, an East L.A.-adjacent warehouse space (just around the corner from the delicious Dough Box).

Tickets are currently available for $25.

Even the most avid KCRW-listening obsessive concertgoer may draw a blank looking over much of the lineup, but that's entirely one of the missions of the festival: to showcase local talent and provide a platform for L.A.'s next crop of buzz bands.

Photograph: Courtesy Blake Hodges/Department 4

The pop-driven "Jungle Gym stage" features the likes of psych-pop headliner James Supercave, indie pop songstress Bloodboy and post-punk duo La Bouquet. The slightly more eclectic "Ball Pit" features the likes of lo-fi newcomers Boyo, '80s synth disciples Dream Machines and former American Idol contestant Zealyn (née Angie Miller).

Over on the electronic side of the lineup, the "Bounce House" includes sets from Mad Decent affiliate Neo Fresco, trap sweetheart Honey and the high-energy Hikeii. The "Swings stage" features a more experimental, genre-spanning assortment of electronic acts, from new wave DJ CRNKN to the supernatural melodies of Pham to the electronic-futurism of Sober Rob.

Broke LA will once again host a comedy stage—this year dubbed the "Sandbox"—with stand-up sets from Kyle Kinane, David Gborie and Marcella Arguello, one of our comedians to watch in 2017.

The "arts" part of the festival's name comes in the form of a grounds-wide playground theme that'll be reflected in the design of each stage as well as other large-scale art installations. NKLA will host an adoption drive as well as a doggy daycare (prior registration required), while the Same Sky activism hub will provide a home for voter registration and letter-writing campaigns.

Check out some scenes from last year's fest below.

Broke LA Music & Arts Festival takes place on April 8 at I4560 Worth St. Tickets cost $25.

