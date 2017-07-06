Check out these National Fried Chicken Day specials around L.A.

Sure, you could enjoy fried chicken any day of the year, but National Fried Chicken Day is a chance to fully embrace those crunchy, oily, seasoned, juicy morsels of chicken, be they in sandwich, strip, bucket or nugget form. We might be biased, but here in L.A. we've already got some of the best fried chicken sandwiches around. Today, some of the city's finest take it one step further and turn out limited-time deals, entirely new menu items and even give to charity, all in the name of National Fried Chicken Day. Here's how to make the most of yours. (For best results, don't forget to grab the napkins.)

BOA Steakhouse

In a perfectly kismet turn of events, National Fried Chicken Day fell on a Thursday this year, which means BOA Steakhouse's fried chicken special, which comes but once a week, is perfectly timed today. Stop by either the Santa Monica or the Sunset location for this secret-menu order of fried chicken with potato salad, slaw and hot sauce.

Craft LA

Just in time for the holiday, Craft LA's releasing a a brand new chicken sandwich that packs some flavorful punch: new chef de cuisine Denis Crutchfield's whipping up a Jidori, free-range chicken thigh that's been brined and battered with cinnamon, cayenne, black pepper and chili before it's fried to a crisp and topped with slaw and bread-and-butter pickles, then stacked on a brioche bun.

Dog Haus

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day, the cheeky team at Dog Haus releases its Bad Mutha Clucka sandwich today across all its locations, marking the sausage-and-burger brand's first foray into chicken. A special collab with Ramen Hood's Ilan Hall, this sandwich (pictured above) packs cage- and hormone-free chicken breast, plus miso ranch dressing, lettuce and chili flakes into King’s Hawaiian rolls, which pillow around that crispy chicken so perfectly. Thankfully, it's arrived just in time to satisfy your fried chicken needs on this of all holy fried chicken days. What's more, find this behemoth beast of a sandwich for only $7.99 here in the L.A. area.

Gus's Fried Chicken

Feel like doing good while eating well? The so-good-it-hurts Gus's Fried Chicken is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day by donating 10 percent of their sales to charity. Stop by today and a portion of the proceeds benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Gift of Life Mid-South.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is celebrating National Fried Chicken Days, plural. Today and tomorrow, visit the chain's website and enter your email address for a special voucher, then stop by any L.A. location for 50 percent off any personal fried meal—sorry, no 20-piece discounts here—which means you can get two, three or four pieces with sides for half the price. Total score.

