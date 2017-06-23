Cinespia just announced their August 2017 film lineup

Cinespia is giving you a good reason to look forward to the end of summer this year. The last month of the season will be filled with some fantastic movies at the beloved outdoor screening series. Pack your picnic and head out to Hollywood Forever Cemetery for these favorites, including a special Movies All Night overnight marathon that blows any slumber party we threw as kids totally out of the water.

Saturday, August 5: The Princess Bride

Saturday, August 12: Movies All Night - The Big Lebowski, Half Baked and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Saturday, August 19: Some Like it Hot

Saturday, August 26: Ghost World

Snag tickets ($16 to $20) while you can, and we'll see you on the lawn!

