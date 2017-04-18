Country trio Rascal Flatts to open a themed restaurant in Hollywood

Hold on to your hats, country music fans. Musicians Rascal Flatts are staking a claim to their own little corner of Los Angeles in the form of a themed restaurant set to open in Hollywood.

Columbus, Ohio-based trio Rascal Flatts are huge in the contemporary country scene, racking up 13 number-one singles on the Billboard charts since 2002. They’re hoping that popularity will carry over to attract diners to a large space being built out on the third floor of the Hollywood and Highland shopping complex.

According to Eater, the plan is for a late-2017 opening date, but there’s reason for some skepticism. The band’s first attempt at the Rascal Flatts Restaurant and Bar concept was intended to open in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2013, but failed to ever materialize. Next up was the announcement of a Cleveland location, but that too has yet to come to fruition.

Signage is up on the outside of the Hollywood and Highland storefront, suggesting a build out might at least be planned to start soon. It advertises “Beer and cocktails, down home eats, and good music,” though specifics of the menu have not been released. Regardless of what they serve, it’s likely to be a hit with tourists visiting the busy Hollywood Boulevard corridor.

The 2011 Rascal Flatts performance at the Stagecoach Music Festival on the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio remains a memorable moment for many who were at the festival that year as the band stopped on stage in the middle of their headlining set to announce to the thousands of attendees the news of the killing of Osama bin Laden. They returned to the "country Coachella" again in 2016.

