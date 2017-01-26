Disneyland's secret restaurant, 21 Royal, opens to the public with a hefty price tag

Disneyland may be the happiest place on earth, but it's certainly not the cheapest. The park raised their ticket prices last year to a whopping $119 during peak days, and that's not even including all the Dole Whips and Mickey Mouse chocolate lollipops you'll be snacking on. Now comes word that a once-private restaurant has opened to the public—and if you thought the Blue Bayou was setting you back, you're in for some real sticker shock.

Located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square, 21 Royal was previously only accessible to members of Club 33, Disneyland's most exclusive clique. The restaurant is modeled after an old plan for Walt and Lillian Disney's living quarters, a plan that never came to fruition before the titan passed away. Luxurious and opulent, 21 Royal exudes a 19th-century aesthetic complete with gold-plated dinnerware, crystal glasses, chandeliers and fireplaces dotted throughout the space.

But dining here is going to cost you. Dinner for a group of 12 costs $15,000 (or $1,250 per person), which includes a seven-course meal with wine pairings, admission to the park, tax, tip and valet. If that doesn't scare you off, the 21 Royal concierge is taking reservations at 714-300-7749. Tell us how it is, okay?

