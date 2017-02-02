Disney's 'Club Penguin' is shutting down next month

If your kids (or you, we don’t judge) have been playing Disney’s game Club Penguin, get some final rounds in now, because the game is officially shutting down on March 29.

No new members are being accepted at this point, but if you’ve paid for a membership you’ll be able to play as much as you like until the closing date. The game is being retooled and replaced with a new offering, Club Penguin Island, according to PC Mag.

Launched way back in 2005, Club Penguin was oriented toward young players, allowing kids to log on and play around as cute penguin avatars in an online winter wonderland environment, interacting with other friends and players along the way.

Traffic had been rapidly dropping off recently, TechCrunch reports, falling by almost 2 million users in the last six months of 2016 alone. Since 2005, many more apps, games and social networks have come online competing to entertain children and tweens, and Disney saw that the time had come for an overhaul to modernize and keep up with trends.

The new version, Club Penguin Island, will launch in March as a mobile-only game. On February 16, a pre-registration window will open up for eager members who want to get on the list early. Pre-registration will also entitle players to some special in-game rewards, details of which have not been announced.

Any prizes or in-game purchases that a user accumulated within the original Club Penguin will not transfer over to Island, so if you’ve got an account, get the most out of it while you still can.

