Drake, Migos and Ty Dolla Sign join Future on stage during Coachella 2017 set on Saturday

Drake, Ty Dolla Sign and Migos all made guest appearances during Future's set at Coachella on Saturday night. Why shouldn't this be a surprise to anyone? Well, Coachella is known to have surprise guest collaborations on stage throughout the festival and all three artists have ties to Future. Drake, in particular, had Future on tour with him for a few weeks last year during the Summer Sixteen tour.

For the crowd-pleasing set, Ty Dolla Sign came on stage for "Blasé," while Drake joined him for "Jumpman," which really got the crowd going. Drake was also on stage to perform other tracks like "Gyalchester" and "Fake Love." Migos, on the other hand, joined Future for their song "Bad & Boujee."

While it definitely wasn't the only surprise guest appearance of the weekend so far—The Weeknd, who's been roaming the festival grounds with girlfriend Selena Gomez, joined Nav in the Gobi tent—it was one that definitely took Twitter by storm. Check out some fans' reactions below.

future brought drake out and im with moms pic.twitter.com/q6dzRW5S84 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) April 16, 2017

Beautiful. RT @yardieiz4life: drake & the entire coachella main stage choir recites fake love pic.twitter.com/YaivbLSqbF — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) April 16, 2017

Drake performing Gyalchester at Coachella 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N1Ag4UVeGf — Drake Direct Media (@DrakeDirectM) April 16, 2017

Future brought out Ty, Drake and Migos? Wow weekend 2 better top that — julissa (@celedonjulissa) April 16, 2017

Sick set by Future, he brought out @Drake for Jumpman and @Migos for Bad and Boujee. #Coachella2017 pic.twitter.com/4SO8uV5KxL — Shad Powers (@shad_powers) April 16, 2017

