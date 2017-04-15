  • Blog
Drake, Migos and Ty Dolla Sign join Future on stage during Coachella 2017 set on Saturday

By Stephanie Cary Posted: Saturday April 15 2017, 11:17pm

Photograph: Courtesy @17sCoachella

Drake, Ty Dolla Sign and Migos all made guest appearances during Future's set at Coachella on Saturday night. Why shouldn't this be a surprise to anyone? Well, Coachella is known to have surprise guest collaborations on stage throughout the festival and all three artists have ties to Future. Drake, in particular, had Future on tour with him for a few weeks last year during the Summer Sixteen tour. 

For the crowd-pleasing set, Ty Dolla Sign came on stage for "Blasé," while Drake joined him for "Jumpman," which really got the crowd going. Drake was also on stage to perform other tracks like "Gyalchester" and "Fake Love." Migos, on the other hand, joined Future for their song "Bad & Boujee." 

While it definitely wasn't the only surprise guest appearance of the weekend so far—The Weeknd, who's been roaming the festival grounds with girlfriend Selena Gomez, joined Nav in the Gobi tent—it was one that definitely took Twitter by storm. Check out some fans' reactions below.

 

