See the celebrities spotted at Coachella 2017, from Selena and the Weeknd to the 'Riverdale' cast

Coachella is a celebrity's playground, which we've known for awhile. But which celebrities will attend each year is always a mystery. Sure, we know "Coachella Queen" Vanessa Hudgens almost never misses a year (and sometimes goes both weekends), and Victoria Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is giving Hudgens a run for her money with her allegiance to the festival and its surrounding parties. But it's always fun to see what other celebs make it out to the desert for the weekend—and what their festival style is each year. Take a look at the celebs spotted so far at the festival and its surrounding parties.

Aaron Paul

This tent was insane! Thank you @hm for having us. #Hmlovescoachella #hmpartner A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Shay Mitchell

Palm Springs Pink was the theme of this mornings swim session 💕👙🌸☀️🌵@revolve #RevolveFestival #hotelRevolve #longhairdontcareitcoverseverything A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Vanessa Hudgens

We've arrived! 🌵🌴🌞 Thank you @lemeridienhotels #MarriottXCoachella #BrandPartner A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Dylan Minnette

DYLAN MINNETTE AT COACHELLA LOOK AT HIS T SHIRT BABE #Coachella2017 pic.twitter.com/6cbPCYOuzG — hannah (@13rwclayhannah) April 14, 2017

Katy Perry

Hailee Steinfeld

Coachella 🌴🎤🌸 A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

Joe Jonas

Brochella A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Amber Rose

Thx @nylonmag 😜 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

KJ Apa

Legend mate A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Ross Butler

#Coachella bound! A post shared by Ross Butler (@rossbutler) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Alessandra Ambrosio

Let's get this fest started ... 🌟🦋✌️🎉🦄🌈💖 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

