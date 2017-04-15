See the celebrities spotted at Coachella 2017, from Selena and the Weeknd to the 'Riverdale' cast

Coachella is a celebrity's playground, which we've known for awhile. But which celebrities will attend each year is always a mystery. Sure, we know "Coachella Queen" Vanessa Hudgens almost never misses a year (and sometimes goes both weekends), and Victoria Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is giving Hudgens a run for her money with her allegiance to the festival and its surrounding parties. But it's always fun to see what other celebs make it out to the desert for the weekend—and what their festival style is each year. Take a look at the celebs spotted so far at the festival and its surrounding parties.
Aaron Paul
Shay Mitchell
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
Vanessa Hudgens
Dylan Minnette
DYLAN MINNETTE AT COACHELLA LOOK AT HIS T SHIRT BABE #Coachella2017 pic.twitter.com/6cbPCYOuzG— hannah (@13rwclayhannah) April 14, 2017
Katy Perry
#PHOTO | Katy Perry at #Coachella2017 (DAY 1) pic.twitter.com/3EEBdtFdSm— Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivities) April 15, 2017
Hailee Steinfeld
Joe Jonas
Amber Rose
KJ Apa
Ross Butler
Alessandra Ambrosio
