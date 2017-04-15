  • Blog
See the celebrities spotted at Coachella 2017, from Selena and the Weeknd to the 'Riverdale' cast

By Stephanie Cary Posted: Saturday April 15 2017, 2:31pm

Photograph: Courtesy Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2017

Coachella is a celebrity's playground, which we've known for awhile. But which celebrities will attend each year is always a mystery. Sure, we know "Coachella Queen" Vanessa Hudgens almost never misses a year (and sometimes goes both weekends), and Victoria Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is giving Hudgens a run for her money with her allegiance to the festival and its surrounding parties. But it's always fun to see what other celebs make it out to the desert for the weekend—and what their festival style is each year. Take a look at the celebs spotted so far at the festival and its surrounding parties. 

 

Aaron Paul

This tent was insane! Thank you @hm for having us. #Hmlovescoachella #hmpartner

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Shay Mitchell

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Vanessa Hudgens

We've arrived! 🌵🌴🌞 Thank you @lemeridienhotels #MarriottXCoachella #BrandPartner

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Dylan Minnette

Katy Perry

Hailee Steinfeld

Coachella 🌴🎤🌸

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on

Joe Jonas

Brochella

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Amber Rose

Thx @nylonmag 😜

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

KJ Apa

Legend mate

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

Ross Butler

#Coachella bound!

A post shared by Ross Butler (@rossbutler) on

Alessandra Ambrosio

Let's get this fest started ... 🌟🦋✌️🎉🦄🌈💖

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

