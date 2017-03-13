Eddie Vedder, Pixies, HAIM, Fiona Apple top OC's Ohana

After a while, most music festivals start to look alike. But an early September festival on the beach? We're listening.

The second iteration of Ohana has expanded to three days at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, with headlining sets from Social Distortion, Eddie Vedder and Jack Johnson. But we're far more excited about the OC festival's respectable undercard: Pixies, Ray Lamontagne, Haim, Fiona Apple, Glen Hansard, the Naked and Famous, TV On the Radio, Dr. Dog and the Orwells lead the smaller-print half of the lineup.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10am. General admission tickets start with a relatively reasonable $99.50 single-day ticket and a $275 weekend pass. But VIP—which mostly just nabs you expedited admission, preferred seating and a swag bag—will run you $499 for a single day and a whopping $1,200 for a weekend pass. Thankfully, a portion of proceeds go to the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association.

The fest's name, as any Lilo & Stitch fan can tell you, comes from the Hawaiian concept of family, and as such the beachfront festival does its part to give back to the surf-and-sea-loving community. Though this year's programming has yet to be announced, the inaugural festival included everything from an environmental exhibition curated by surfer Kelly Slater to a luau night live auction.

Ohana returns to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point on September 8 through 10.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.