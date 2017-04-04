Enjoy tomorrow's sunny 82 degrees, because more rain is on the way to L.A.

If you've been enjoying this sunny, lovely springtime weather, you better soak it up as much as possible in the next few days. While Wednesday is set to be the warmest day this week with a high of 82 degrees, according to AccuWeather, your weekend plans may just be thwarted by some incoming rain—or will they?

Friday night has an 80 percent chance of showers, which will continue into Saturday morning. Thankfully, the rain isn't supposed to stay with us for very long, and with less than half an inch expected, it really shouldn't affect us too much, which is good news for those who were planning to attend the Long Beach Grand Prix this weekend (especially those who are actually driving in the fast-paced racing event).

So when will our warm spring weather return? Unfortunately, temps will remain in the 60s throughout the weekend and won't break through into the 70s until Wednesday of next week. The good news is, L.A. temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the foreseeable future. So while you may not want to hit up the beach this weekend, you'll definitely be back to enjoying all the perks of springtime in L.A. soon. And maybe this little sprinkle will help all the wildflower super blooms happening around Southern California last a little longer.

