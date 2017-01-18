Everything in L.A. is green right now and it's stunning

Though we don't have years of color swatch data to prove it, we'd wager that L.A.'s seasonally grassy hillsides are greener than in recent years. Just look outside, literally anywhere: A rainy December and a stormy January have turned entire sections of our city from Mordor into the Shire seemingly overnight.
The foothills and bluffs around L.A. typically turn a lively green during our sort-of-wet winters, but the last few years in our drought-stricken city have seen them swiftly return to a crunchy brown. We're sure that'll happen again come summertime—and Southern California is still classified as being in a drought—but in the meantime, we're going to do our best Julie Andrews and frolic through these lush hillsides, from the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook to Griffith Park.
Baldwin Hills
Griffith Park
Santa Monica Mountains
Northeast L.A.
Palos Verdes
San Gabriel Mountains
