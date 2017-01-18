  • Blog
Everything in L.A. is green right now and it's stunning

By Michael Juliano Posted: Wednesday January 18 2017, 11:55am

Photograph: Courtesy @przm_la

Though we don't have years of color swatch data to prove it, we'd wager that L.A.'s seasonally grassy hillsides are greener than in recent years. Just look outside, literally anywhere: A rainy December and a stormy January have turned entire sections of our city from Mordor into the Shire seemingly overnight. 

The foothills and bluffs around L.A. typically turn a lively green during our sort-of-wet winters, but the last few years in our drought-stricken city have seen them swiftly return to a crunchy brown. We're sure that'll happen again come summertime—and Southern California is still classified as being in a drought—but in the meantime, we're going to do our best Julie Andrews and frolic through these lush hillsides, from the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook to Griffith Park.

Baldwin Hills

 

A video posted by Abimael Linares (@abimaellinares) on

 
 
 

A photo posted by Jesus mireles Jr (@iacon84) on

 

Griffith Park

 

A photo posted by Reid Campbell (@reidcampbell) on

 
 

A video posted by • . . • (@c.r.a.i.g) on

 
 

A photo posted by jeremie Gerhardt (@mrbonsoir) on

 
 

A photo posted by Nico Conto (@nicoconto) on

 
 

Santa Monica Mountains

 

A photo posted by Kelly Kalac (@kelly_kalac) on

 
 

A photo posted by MannerOfTravel (@manneroftravel) on

 
 

A photo posted by Michael Tocco (@toccoroyale) on

 
 

A photo posted by Terka Kavenská (@teruna88) on

 

Northeast L.A.

 

A photo posted by Ian Hultquist (@ihultquist) on

 
 
 

A photo posted by Mike Fry (@samtheastronaut) on

 

Palos Verdes

 

A photo posted by RACHEL (@lovelyxlulu) on

 
 

A photo posted by @kcraik on

 
 

A photo posted by East Coast Refugee (@wagon_la) on

 

San Gabriel Mountains

 
 

A photo posted by Chuck Kovalik (@chuck.kovalik) on

 
 

A photo posted by Hi-C (@monkbuck) on

 

Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 483 Posts

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.

For any feedback or for more information email

