Fleet Foxes are playing their first L.A. show in six years at the Hollywood Bowl, with Beach House opening

In our wildest dreams, we imagine listening to the beloved folk band Fleet Foxes on a fall evening, the sweet harmonies of "White Winter Hymnal" filling the Hollywood Hills. Well, someone's clearly been snooping on our dream diary.

Fleet Foxes will play the Hollywood Bowl on September 23, marking their first show in L.A. in six years and one of their few announced U.S. tour dates. In an equally fitting move, dream pop duo Beach House will open the show.

Single tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10am—that's significantly sooner than the rest of the Bowl's lineup, which goes on sale May 7. If you want to get an early crack at tickets, you can pick them up as part of a five-or-more series on March 14 at 10am. With an astoundingly strong summer lineup—Phoenix, Seu Jorge, Blondie, Belle & Sebastian, Solange—picking out four other shows should be a breeze.

It's been a painfully long time since we last heard anything from Fleet Foxes, and as best as we can discern their last live show was in Japan in early 2012. The band played the Greek Theatre with the Walkmen back in 2011, when they were supporting their sophomore album Helplessness Blues and future Moon Juice crystal thief J. Tillman had yet to split off into Father John Misty. This time around, Robin Pecknold and co. will be playing tracks from their upcoming third full-length, Crack-Up.

You can listen to the first new track, "Third of May / Ōdaigahara," below.

