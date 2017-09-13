Hold onto your hats: The Stagecoach 2018 lineup is already here. The Indio festival, held a week after Coachella and on the same grounds, gathers country music's biggest radio stars and legends for a three-day festival worthy of a pilgrimage for many fans.

Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line headline this year's fest, which takes place April 27 to 29. They’ll be joined by the likes of Jake Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Jason Isbell, Lukas Nelson, Gordon Lightfoot and Kenny Rogers.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale next Friday, September 22, at 11am. General admission three-day passes start at $329, a modest price bump over last year. A shuttle combo pass costs $389 and a secured spot in the standing pit runs $1,199. If you're after a reserved seat, those cost between $899 and $1,199. In addition to RV camping, Stagecoach has added a lower-budget car camping option for $179.

Stagecoach attendees are known for planting their folding chairs in front of the main stage—ahem, sorry, Mane Stage—all day, so to coax festivalgoers onto other parts of the grounds, Goldenvoice is introducing the SiriusXM Spotlight Stage, with up-and-coming artsts such as Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, as well as an updated HonkyTonk Dance Hall with more DJ sets.

Food is also set to have more of a focus this year, though the sauce-slathered specifics are yet to be released. For now, we just know we can look forward to “choices that go far beyond traditional barbecue while keeping with the classics.”

Check out the full Stagecoach 2018 lineup below:

