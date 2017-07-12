Grab your free copy of the fourth issue of Time Out Los Angeles magazine

Today, the fourth issue of our free, quarterly print magazine hits the streets—and hopefully your hands. It's filled with all of the summery things we love most about this city, including features on surf culture, award-winning bars, a preview of the L.A. County Fair, free summer concerts, an interview with the Cinespia co-founders and so much more.

Time Out Los Angeles will be distributed at FIGat7th in DTLA tomorrow, July 13, and at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on Saturday, July 15, from 11am–3pm. Additionally, you can pick up a copy at your favorite restaurants, bars, shops, cultural institutions, hotels and more spots around the city starting today.

Not local (or have friends and family who aren't)? Check out our digital version of the issue here. Have questions about the issue? Feel free to peruse our FAQ page, which also has a list of every venue that carries the magazine.

Stay tuned on Instagram (@timeoutla) for more inside peeks at the magazine. If you have any comments or feedback on the issue, we'd love to hear your thoughts—shoot us an email at edit.la@timeout.com. Happy reading!

