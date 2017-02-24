Helios Dance Theater wants to introduce you to 'mixed reality'

Helios Dance Theater has created a film and performance experience that blurs the lines of reality itself. The first chapter, “Heroes,” a 360-degree film of two dancers in what Helios dubs "mixed reality," debuted to acclaim at Sundance last month, and on March 5, you’ll be able to see the entire Minor Obsessions suite as film, technology, music and dance all come together at the Ace in Downtown L.A.

“Heroes,” which you can see—and virtually explore—below was filmed at the Ace, using the rooftop pool deck and main theater space as settings. For the March 5 performance, they will return to both locations for different experiences. On the roof, there will be pop-up dance performances at the pool and virtual reality viewing stations with Oculus Rift headsets for viewers to take in.

The main event takes place in the theater. Helios Dance Theater company members will perform on stage in a series of pieces all grappling with themes of human relationships in a modern world where technology is a pervasive factor, from communication to surveillance. The live dance is accompanied by a film and experienced by the audience through the use of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.

Taken all together, the program hopes to raise thought-provoking questions of what it means to watch—and to be watched ourselves.

The world premiere of Helios Dance Theater’s Minor Obsessions takes place at the Ace Hotel in Downtown L.A. on March 5 at 7pm. Tickets for the performance are available online for $30 to $75. Pop-up experiences on the roof are free and open to the public.

