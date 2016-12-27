  • Blog
Here are 8 stunning Airbnbs in Los Angeles you can still rent for the new year

By Rozette Rago Posted: Tuesday December 27 2016, 1:43pm

What better way to say goodbye to the old and ring in the new than a fancy staycation? Whether you want to be by the beach in Santa Monica when 2017 comes in, up in the hills near the Hollywood Sign, or surrounded by gorgeous city views in Downtown Los Angeles, we found eight of the most stunning rentals in every budget that you can still book for just yourself or the whole gang.

8. Sunset Strip views in the Hills - $2,083 per night

7. Hollywood Hills Pool Party - $1,150 per night

6. Studio City Hilltop Retreat - $208 per night

5. Downtown High Rise - $250 per night

4. Oceanfront Paradise - $1,000 per night

3. Views from the Hollywood Hills - $350 per night

2. Zen in Bel Air - $299 per night

1. DTLA Loft - $400 per night

 

