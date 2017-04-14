  • Blog
Here's a first look at Coachella 2017's art installations

By Stephanie Cary Posted: Friday April 14 2017, 1:42pm

All photos by Lance Gerber
Coachella 2017

For the first year, Coachella has unveiled the first #EmptyCoachella portrait of one of the music festival's colorful, giant art installations on its own Instagram before the festival gates even opened. This year's art installations, designed by artists Terri Chiao and Adam Frezza, have a pastel, child-like design to them that evoke a sense of wonder and are a vastly different look than past years' installations. The music festival unveils the art installations on Instagram using the #EmptyCoachella hashtag, but luckily for you, you don't have to log on to social media or drive out to the desert to see the rest of the installations—check them out below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Stephanie Cary 121 Posts

Stephanie Morino is the deputy editor of Time Out Los Angeles. Though she's a NorCal transplant, she's made her home in LA and can list a thousand reasons why SoCal is better. You can follow her on Twitter at @stephiecary. 

For any feedback or for more information email

