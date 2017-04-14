Here's a first look at Coachella 2017's art installations

For the first year, Coachella has unveiled the first #EmptyCoachella portrait of one of the music festival's colorful, giant art installations on its own Instagram before the festival gates even opened. This year's art installations, designed by artists Terri Chiao and Adam Frezza, have a pastel, child-like design to them that evoke a sense of wonder and are a vastly different look than past years' installations. The music festival unveils the art installations on Instagram using the #EmptyCoachella hashtag, but luckily for you, you don't have to log on to social media or drive out to the desert to see the rest of the installations—check them out below.
