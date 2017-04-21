Here's how to unlock secret location-exclusive hotel discounts

The secret to snagging a good deal on a hotel room in Los Angeles might be knowing where to look—and we mean literally where you’re standing when you look. Discount hotel booking app HotelTonight and entertainment mega-brand AEG are teaming up to allow users to unlock special hotel rates that will only show up when you’re on AEG properties.

Did you party a little too hard at L.A. Live or go a little too hard at that Galaxy match out in Carson and don’t feel great about driving home? Fire up the app and they’ll hook you up with discounts only available to those within the geofence, the Los Angeles Times reports. We also certainly wouldn’t judge you for taking advantage of these deals to book yourself a little impromptu staycation.

Hotels included in the localized rates include Luxe City Center, LINE Hotel and Shade Hotel. The rates are pitched as being about 20 percent below what HotelTonight otherwise offers. The AEG site rates will continue through September 6, after which geo-located deals are expected to start showing up in the app at a variety of surprise spots around the region.

HotelTonight specializes in same-day, short-term bookings, so you’ll need to be flexible if you want to score the deals—and they obviously won’t be any help to tourists planning ahead for a proper vacation in the city—but if you’re just looking for a place to sleep for the night (or maybe a pool to jump into now that the weather is getting hot) it might be worth tracking down.

