Join the stars of 'Baywatch' for a slow-motion marathon

Baywatch is coming to life in Downtown L.A. in the form of a “slow mo marathon” headed up by Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson and the rest of the stars of the forthcoming movie version of the franchise.

If you want to join in for this .2-kilometer slow-motion run—in which participants will pretend to be moving in exaggerated slow motion while making extremely dramatic facial expressions, a la the montages of red-suited lifeguards running up and down beaches in the 1990s television series—just sign up on the official Facebook page and show up at L.A. Live at 9am on Saturday, April 22.

According to an Instagram post from Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson himself, one participant will be proclaimed the winner of the race, not for crossing the finish line first like at a more typical marathon, but instead for conducting themselves in the “slowest and sexiest” way—something he suggests will require both physical training and considerable creativity. That winner will be rewarded with tickets to attend the red carpet premiere of Baywatch to see what’s expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer movie-watching season.

Anyone is welcome to come down and watch the run, but only those ages 18 and over will be eligible to participate in the competition. Nothing is specified about attire for the race, but we can’t imagine that some Pamela Anderson cosplay would hurt your chances, if you’re really going for the gold.

The Baywatch Slo Mo Marathon takes place April 22 from 9am to noon at L.A. Live.

