Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott to headline Day N Night 2017

Los Angeles is turning out to be the music destination of the summer with a very solid lineup of music festivals catering to all kinds of music fans.

Hip-hop fest Day N Night has put together a lineup stacked with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott. It's hard to pick favorites in the OC fest, which is slated for September 8 through 10, but we're particularly excited about Khalid, whose Twilight Concerts appearance brought a crowd twice the size of the Staples Center to the Santa Monica Pier, and SZA, who just released one of this year's best albums.

Last year's Day N Night Festival was a total logistical disaster according to almost everyone who attended it. This year, with Angel Stadium as its new venue and an extended three-day schedule, it's looking like the organizers are addressing last year's traffic and organization concerns.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, July 8 at 10am. The early bird price for general admission is $299 while supplies last. After that, passes go up to $325 and then $350. Three-day VIP passes will cost $475, which will give fans access to a VIP lounge equipped with a bar, seating, restrooms and a restaurant. There will also be designated VIP viewing areas in front of all the stages as well as a VIP entrance. Check out the full line-up below.

