L.A. coffee star Tyler Wells is opening a walk-up outdoor cafe

Tyler Wells, the serial coffee entrepreneur who launched Handsome Coffee Roasters in 2010 and Blacktop Coffee in 2014, is opening a new project, Nice Coffee Bar. This time, he’s getting out of the Arts District and setting up shop in a walk-up kiosk located in the heart of Downtown at City National Plaza.

Wells has been using the Nice Coffee moniker for some time now to cover his consulting and branding work (like the menu designing he did last year for the Wheelhouse), Eater reports, but this will be the first café to open under the name.

The café itself is designed by the architecture firm Gensler—the same team that built the sky-scraping Ritz Carlton and J.W. Marriott hotels at L.A. Live, among many other projects around the world—who have their headquarters in the plaza. The cafe will feature a mix of wood and metal elements that subtly evoke the original Handsome, now Blue Bottle, café in the Arts District. When service is done each day at 3pm, four large awnings will unfold and pull down, sealing the stand up in a tidy box for the night.

Food at the stand will be minimal, but expect a selection of pastries and donuts delivered each day from local bakers to grab along with your coffee.

Nice Coffee Bar is located in City National Plaza at 515 Flower Street. Hours will be 7am to 3pm daily, beginning on Friday, April 14.

