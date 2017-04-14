Milk Bar is coming to L.A. with a Melrose location

Milk Bar, pastry chef Christina Tosi’s cult bakery known for treats that inspire both obsessions and trends, has officially announced they will be opening in L.A. Rumors have been swirling for what seems like ages, but now we know some concrete details.

The location will be a 4,000-square-foot space in a strip mall on Melrose, just west of La Brea, according to Eater. Currently, the empty shell of a Baskin Robbins sits on the spot, but it won’t be there for long, as Milk Bar is expected to start the build-out phase in the very near future.

It isn’t yet clear just how long fans of Milk Bar’s compost cookies, birthday cake truffles, cereal milk soft serve and fanciful cakes will have to wait to get their fix straight from the source, but until then, many items are available for mail order online and Tosi has penned two cookbooks, Momofuku Milk Bar Cookbook and Milk Bar Life, to help home bakers make their own DIY sweets. And if you’re looking for an excuse to road trip it to Las Vegas, the chain also recently opened a location in the Cosmopolitan hotel.

Any reputation L.A. may have once had for being carb- and sugar-free seems to be a thing of the past at this point, with more and more indulgent bakeries opening all the time. Along with Milk Bar’s upcoming arrival, we also have Dominique Ansel’s new spot opening in mere months and a new outpost from TV's Cake Boss, along with a host of existing great spots.

